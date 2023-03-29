Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
29.03.2023 18:54:14

EQS-Adhoc: SMA Solar Technology AG expects very positive first quarter 2023 and increases full year guidance 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: SMA Solar Technology AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
SMA Solar Technology AG expects very positive first quarter 2023 and increases full year guidance 2023

29-March-2023 / 18:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMA Solar Technology AG expects very positive first quarter 2023 and increases full year guidance 2023

Niestetal, March 29, 2023 - The Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9/FWB: S92) expects sales of EUR 340 - 350 million (Q1 2022: EUR 221 million) and operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 50 - 60 million (Q1 2022: EUR 15 million) for the first quarter 2023. The very good performance compared to the same period of the previous year is driven by improved delivery capability, increased utilization of the production capacity, a favorable product mix and a seasonally lower-costs for the company in the first quarter.

On this basis, the Executive Board is adjusting its full year guidance for 2023 and expects annual sales of EUR 1,450 million to EUR 1,600 million (previously: EUR 1,350 million to EUR 1,500 million) and EBITDA of EUR 135 million to EUR 175 million (previously: EUR 100 million to EUR 140 million).

In the further course of the fiscal year, the company will step up its investments as planned to benefit in the best possible way from the continuing positive market environment. As a result, the good profitability of the first quarter is not expected to continue on a linear basis.


Contact:

Viona Brandt
Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 175 93 93 320

29-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG
Sonnenallee 1
34266 Niestetal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)561 / 9522 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)561 / 9522 - 100
E-mail: info@sma.de
Internet: http://www.sma.de
ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9
WKN: A0DJ6J
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1596189

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1596189  29-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1596189&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SMA Solar AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SMA Solar AGmehr Analysen

30.03.23 SMA Solar Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.01.23 SMA Solar Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
21.11.22 SMA Solar Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11.11.22 SMA Solar Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.11.22 SMA Solar Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SMA Solar AG 95,50 15,97% SMA Solar AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich höher aus dem Donnerstaghandel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Donnerstagshandel deutliche Zuwächse. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit Aufschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost legten überwiegend zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen