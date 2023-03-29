|
29.03.2023 18:54:14
EQS-Adhoc: SMA Solar Technology AG expects very positive first quarter 2023 and increases full year guidance 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: SMA Solar Technology AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
SMA Solar Technology AG expects very positive first quarter 2023 and increases full year guidance 2023
Niestetal, March 29, 2023 - The Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9/FWB: S92) expects sales of EUR 340 - 350 million (Q1 2022: EUR 221 million) and operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 50 - 60 million (Q1 2022: EUR 15 million) for the first quarter 2023. The very good performance compared to the same period of the previous year is driven by improved delivery capability, increased utilization of the production capacity, a favorable product mix and a seasonally lower-costs for the company in the first quarter.
On this basis, the Executive Board is adjusting its full year guidance for 2023 and expects annual sales of EUR 1,450 million to EUR 1,600 million (previously: EUR 1,350 million to EUR 1,500 million) and EBITDA of EUR 135 million to EUR 175 million (previously: EUR 100 million to EUR 140 million).
In the further course of the fiscal year, the company will step up its investments as planned to benefit in the best possible way from the continuing positive market environment. As a result, the good profitability of the first quarter is not expected to continue on a linear basis.
Viona Brandt
Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 175 93 93 320
29-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMA Solar Technology AG
|Sonnenallee 1
|34266 Niestetal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)561 / 9522 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)561 / 9522 - 100
|E-mail:
|info@sma.de
|Internet:
|http://www.sma.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0DJ6J9
|WKN:
|A0DJ6J
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1596189
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1596189 29-March-2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SMA Solar AG
|95,50
|15,97%
