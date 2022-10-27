EQS-Adhoc: SMA Solar Technology AG: Managing Board raises earnings forecast for current fiscal year

27.10.2022 15:52:36

SMA Solar Technology AG: Managing Board raises earnings forecast for current fiscal year

SMA Solar Technology AG: Managing Board raises earnings forecast for current fiscal year

Niestetal, October 27, 2022 The Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/FWB: S92) has raised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year 2022. The new forecast predicts operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 60 million to 75 million (previously: 10 million to 60 million). As reasons for raising the forecast, the Managing Board cites the continued high level of incoming orders and a gradually improving supply of electronic components, which should lead to a business performance in the fourth quarter that exceeds previous expectations. In addition, a special effect in the lower double-digit million euro range from the sale of real estate had a positive impact on the earnings of SMA in the third quarter. For the operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), the Managing Board expects a range of 22 million to 37 million (previously: 30 million to 20 million). Net cash is expected to amount to around 190 million euros at the end of the year according to the new Managing Board forecast (previously: around 175 million). Sales expectations in the current fiscal year were narrowed by the SMA Managing Board to between 975 million and 1,050 million (previously: 900 million to 1,050 million). 


