SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts Aktie
WKN DE: A42FR1 / ISIN: DE000A42FR12
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17.11.2026 19:35:33
EQS-Adhoc: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Forecast revision for fiscal year 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG – Forecast revision for fiscal year 2026
Salzgitter (Germany), November 17, 2026 – The Management Board of SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG (“SMAG”; ISIN: DE000A42FR12, WKN: A42FR1) is revising its forecast for fiscal year 2026. It now expects total output of EUR 47 to 52 million (previous forecast: EUR 55 to 60 million) with an adjusted EBIT margin of 8 to 10% (previous forecast: 19 to 21%).
The adjustment to the forecast figures is due to supplier-related delays in deliveries and project acceptances that were expected in the fourth quarter of 2026 and have now been postponed to the 2027 financial year.
The previously communicated measures to diversify the supplier base and expand production capacity are also resulting in higher ramp-up costs in the 2026 financial year.
In light of the aforementioned project delays, the 76% increase in the firm order backlog to EUR 247 million as of October 30, 2026 (December 31, 2025: EUR 140 million), and the structurally strong demand in the defence sector, which also supports the Company's business prospects beyond 2027, SMAG maintains its previously communicated positive outlook for 2027 and continues to expect very strong growth in total output and a significant improvement in profitability.
End of Inside Information
17-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG
|Windmühlenbergstraße 20-22
|38259 Salzgitter
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@smag.de
|Internet:
|https://www.smag.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A42FR12
|WKN:
|A42FR1
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
|LEI Code:
|391200Z3U78MGO36H028
|EQS News ID:
|2437112
|Börsennotierung im Scale vorgesehen / intended to be listed
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2437112 17-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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