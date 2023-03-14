|
EQS-Adhoc: Smartbroker Holding AG publishes forecast for the full year 2023
EQS-Ad-hoc: Smartbroker Holding AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Smartbroker Holding AG publishes forecast for the full year 2023
Smartbroker Holding AG (the "Company") today publishes its forecast for the financial year 2023.
The Company expects revenues at group level to be between 51 million and 56 million in 2023. Operating EBITDA after customer acquisition costs is expected to be between 1 million and 4 million.
* Operating EBITDA is calculated as follows: earnings before taxes, interest and depreciation
Notifying person: André Kolbinger, CEO
