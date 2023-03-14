14.03.2023 16:14:22

EQS-Adhoc: Smartbroker Holding AG publishes forecast for the full year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Smartbroker Holding AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Smartbroker Holding AG publishes forecast for the full year 2023

14-March-2023 / 16:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

 

Smartbroker Holding AG publishes forecast for the full year 2023
 

Smartbroker Holding AG (the "Company") today publishes its forecast for the financial year 2023.

The Company expects revenues at group level to be between 51 million and 56 million in 2023. Operating EBITDA after customer acquisition costs is expected to be between 1 million and 4 million.

* Operating EBITDA is calculated as follows: earnings before taxes, interest and depreciation
 

Notifying person: André Kolbinger, CEO

14-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Smartbroker Holding AG
Ritterstraße 11
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 456 500
Fax: +49 (0)30 20 456 500
E-mail: info@smartbroker-holding.de
Internet: www.smartbroker-holding.de
ISIN: DE000A2GS609
WKN: A2GS60
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1582305

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1582305  14-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1582305&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Smartbroker Holding AGmehr Nachrichten