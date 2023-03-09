EQS-Adhoc: Smartbroker Holding updates scope of expected extraordinary impairment charges related to the development of Smartbroker 2.0

09.03.2023 12:23:14

Smartbroker Holding updates scope of expected extraordinary impairment charges related to the development of Smartbroker 2.0

09-March-2023

Smartbroker Holding updates scope of expected extraordinary impairment charges related to the development of Smartbroker 2.0

09-March-2023 / 12:23 CET/CEST
In an ad hoc announcement dated 5 December 2022, Smartbroker Holding AG (the "Company") announced that the new version of its online broker, Smartbroker 2.0, would be operated in cooperation with Baader Bank. This resulted in the need for adjustments to the structure of the platform, which entailed one-time impairment charges.

In the course of the project, the technical setup was further refined, following the review of all platform elements. Against this background, the Company now expects one-time non-cash impairment charges in relation to capitalized development costs in the total amount of approximately 13 million. The impairment charges mainly relate to external service providers, all of whom are no longer involved in the implementation of the project.

 

Notifying person: André Kolbinger, CEO

Language: English
Company: Smartbroker Holding AG
Ritterstraße 11
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 456 500
Fax: +49 (0)30 20 456 500
E-mail: info@smartbroker-holding.de
Internet: www.smartbroker-holding.de
ISIN: DE000A2GS609
WKN: A2GS60
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
