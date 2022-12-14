EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG again raises revenue and earnings forecast for fiscal year 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Forecast

SMT Scharf AG again raises revenue and earnings forecast for fiscal year 2022



SMT Scharf AG again raises revenue and earnings forecast for fiscal year 2022 Hamm, 14 December, 2022 - SMT Scharf AG (German Securities Code (WKN: A3DRAE; ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2) announces that it is once again raising its revenue and earnings forecast for fiscal year 2022 published on 12 October. Accordingly, the Managing Board now expects consolidated revenue of more than EUR 92.0 million. In addition, an operating result (EBIT) of probably more than EUR 14.0 million is forecasted. Most recently, SMT Scharf AG had expected consolidated revenues in a corridor of EUR 86.0 million to EUR 87.0 million and EBIT in a corridor of EUR 11.5 million to EUR 12.5 million. The background to this is that despite the great uncertainty and volatility in the market environment in view of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, business in the international core markets has so far developed significantly better than previously expected in the fourth quarter. This applies in particular to the mining market in Russia, where after significant revenue growth in the first half of 2022, a revenue trend above expectations can also be recorded in the third and fourth quarters in compliance with the applicable sanctions. Likewise, in the important mining markets of Poland and South Africa, a significant increase in revenue is expected for the year as a whole. In addition, the high demand for the new DZK3500 machine generation, which enables Chinese mining companies to meet the new China III standard for exhaust emissions, continues in the Chinese market. Contact Investor Relations

