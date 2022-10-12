|
12.10.2022 12:16:02
EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG expects revenue and earnings for 2022 above prior year and significantly exceeding current market expectations
SMT Scharf AG expects revenue and earnings for 2022 above prior year and significantly exceeding current market expectations
Hamm, October 12, 2022 SMT Scharf AG (WKN: 575198; ISIN: DE0005751986) has announced that on the basis of adjusted budget plans for financial year 2022, the company expects an increase in revenue and earnings relative to the year before, with results likely to significantly exceed current analysts estimates. The Management Board expects to record Group revenue in a bandwidth between EUR 86.0 million and EUR 87.0 million. The Board is therefore also forecasting an operating profit (EBIT) between EUR 11.5 million and EUR 12.5 million. The background is due to the fact that despite great uncertainty and volatitiy in the market environment given the Russia-Ukraine conflict as well as rising inflation, business in the company's core international markets is developing significantly better than expected.
