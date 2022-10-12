Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.10.2022 12:16:02

EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG expects revenue and earnings for 2022 above prior year and significantly exceeding current market expectations

EQS-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Forecast
SMT Scharf AG expects revenue and earnings for 2022 above prior year and significantly exceeding current market expectations

12-Oct-2022 / 12:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMT Scharf AG expects revenue and earnings for 2022 above prior year and significantly exceeding current market expectations

Hamm, October 12, 2022 SMT Scharf AG (WKN: 575198; ISIN: DE0005751986) has announced that on the basis of adjusted budget plans for financial year 2022, the company expects an increase in revenue and earnings relative to the year before, with results likely to significantly exceed current analysts estimates. The Management Board expects to record Group revenue in a bandwidth between EUR 86.0 million and EUR 87.0 million. The Board is therefore also forecasting an operating profit (EBIT) between EUR 11.5 million and EUR 12.5 million. The background is due to the fact that despite great uncertainty and volatitiy in the market environment given the Russia-Ukraine conflict as well as rising inflation, business in the company's core international markets is developing significantly better than expected.

 

Contact

Investor Relations
cometis AG
Thorben Burbach
Tel: +49(0)611 - 205855-23
Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66
E-mail: burbach@cometis.de

 

-End of ad hoc announcement -

12-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG
Römerstrasse 104
59075 Hamm
Germany
Phone: +49 2381 960-01
Fax: +49 2381 960-311
E-mail: info@smtscharf.com
Internet: www.smtscharf.com
ISIN: DE0005751986
WKN: 575198
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1461415

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1461415  12-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

