EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Ingo Stober Appointed as New Chief Financial Officer

EQS-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

SMT Scharf AG: Ingo Stober Appointed as New Chief Financial Officer



31-Jul-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

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SMT Scharf AG: Ingo Stober Appointed as New Chief Financial Officer Hamm, 31 July 2026 – SMT Scharf AG (German Securities Code (WKN): A3DRAE, ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2) announces that its Supervisory Board has appointed Mr. Ingo Stober as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for a term of three years, effective 1 September 2026. Mr. Stober succeeds Mr. Volker Weiss, who stepped down from his position on the Managing Board ahead of the end of his term. With Mr. Stober's appointment, the Managing Board of SMT Scharf AG will once again consist of three members. It will comprise Mr. Longjiao Wang (CEO), Mr. Reinhard Reinartz (COO) and Mr. Ingo Stober (CFO).



Contact Investor Relations

cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Tel: +49(0)611 - 205855-23

Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66

E-mail: burbach@cometis.de

-End of ad hoc announcement-



End of Inside Information

31-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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