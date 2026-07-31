SMT Scharf Aktie
WKN DE: A3DRAE / ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2
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31.07.2026 18:00:44
EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Ingo Stober Appointed as New Chief Financial Officer
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EQS-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
SMT Scharf AG: Ingo Stober Appointed as New Chief Financial Officer
Hamm, 31 July 2026 – SMT Scharf AG (German Securities Code (WKN): A3DRAE, ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2) announces that its Supervisory Board has appointed Mr. Ingo Stober as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for a term of three years, effective 1 September 2026. Mr. Stober succeeds Mr. Volker Weiss, who stepped down from his position on the Managing Board ahead of the end of his term. With Mr. Stober's appointment, the Managing Board of SMT Scharf AG will once again consist of three members. It will comprise Mr. Longjiao Wang (CEO), Mr. Reinhard Reinartz (COO) and Mr. Ingo Stober (CFO).
Investor Relations
-End of ad hoc announcement-
End of Inside Information
31-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMT Scharf AG
|Römerstrasse 104
|59075 Hamm
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 2381 960-01
|Fax:
|+49 2381 960-311
|E-mail:
|info@smtscharf.com
|Internet:
|www.smtscharf.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3DRAE2
|WKN:
|A3DRAE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900TCSTU65K7JHJ28
|EQS News ID:
|2375680
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2375680 31-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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