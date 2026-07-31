SMT Scharf Aktie

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WKN DE: A3DRAE / ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2

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31.07.2026 18:00:44

EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Ingo Stober Appointed as New Chief Financial Officer

EQS-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
SMT Scharf AG: Ingo Stober Appointed as New Chief Financial Officer

31-Jul-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMT Scharf AG: Ingo Stober Appointed as New Chief Financial Officer

Hamm, 31 July 2026 – SMT Scharf AG (German Securities Code (WKN): A3DRAE, ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2) announces that its Supervisory Board has appointed Mr. Ingo Stober as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for a term of three years, effective 1 September 2026. Mr. Stober succeeds Mr. Volker Weiss, who stepped down from his position on the Managing Board ahead of the end of his term. With Mr. Stober's appointment, the Managing Board of SMT Scharf AG will once again consist of three members. It will comprise Mr. Longjiao Wang (CEO), Mr. Reinhard Reinartz (COO) and Mr. Ingo Stober (CFO).

Contact

Investor Relations
cometis AG
Thorben Burbach
Tel: +49(0)611 - 205855-23
Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66
E-mail: burbach@cometis.de
 

-End of ad hoc announcement-



End of Inside Information

31-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG
Römerstrasse 104
59075 Hamm
Germany
Phone: +49 2381 960-01
Fax: +49 2381 960-311
E-mail: info@smtscharf.com
Internet: www.smtscharf.com
ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2
WKN: A3DRAE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900TCSTU65K7JHJ28
EQS News ID: 2375680

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2375680  31-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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