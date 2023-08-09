|
09.08.2023 16:00:53
EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Preliminary half-year results and reduction of FY 2023 revenue and earnings guidance
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
SMT Scharf AG: Preliminary half-year results and reduction of FY 2023 revenue and earnings guidance
Hamm, 09 August, 2023 On the basis of preliminary results, SMT Scharf AG (WKN: A3DRAE; ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2) generated consolidated revenue of EUR 31.7 million in the first six months of 2023, compared with EUR 37.5 million in the same period of the previous year. One of the reasons for the lower revenue level is the fact that finished products held at subsidiaries had not yet been delivered to end customers and for this reason could not yet be recognised as revenue. On a preliminary basis, the result from operating activities (EBIT) slipped into negative territory in the first half of 2023 at EUR -1.8 million, compared with EUR 7.0 million in the same period of the previous year. In addition to the significant year-on-year reduction in revenue, earnings in the reporting period were also impacted by currency losses.
Based on the preliminary results for the first half of 2023, SMT Scharf AG adjusts its revenue and earnings guidance for the full 2023 fiscal year downwards. Accordingly, the Managing Board now expects consolidated revenue of EUR 73 million and negative EBIT of EUR -3.3 million for 2023. Nevertheless, the Managing Board identifies catch-up potential for the second half of the year, as a consequence of which the full-year results could be better than expected at present. In the 2022 annual report, the company originally announced that consolidated revenue of EUR 83 million and EBIT of EUR 1.2 million were expected for the 2023 fiscal year.
Investor Relations
End of Inside Information
09-Aug-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMT Scharf AG
|Römerstrasse 104
|59075 Hamm
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 2381 960-01
|Fax:
|+49 2381 960-311
|E-mail:
|info@smtscharf.com
|Internet:
|www.smtscharf.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3DRAE2
|WKN:
|A3DRAE
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1699887
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1699887 09-Aug-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SMT Scharf AGmehr Nachrichten
|
09.08.23
|EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG publishes preliminary H1 2023 results (EQS Group)
|
09.08.23
|EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2023 (EQS Group)
|
09.08.23
|EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Preliminary half-year results and reduction of FY 2023 revenue and earnings guidance (EQS Group)
|
09.08.23
|EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Vorläufige Halbjahresergebnisse und Senkung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für 2023 (EQS Group)
|
07.08.23
|EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Changes to SMT Scharf AGs Managing Board (EQS Group)
|
07.08.23
|EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Veränderungen im Vorstand der SMT Scharf AG (EQS Group)
|
23.05.23
|EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG: Hauptversammlung stimmt allen Tagesordnungspunkten mit deutlicher Mehrheit zu (EQS Group)
|
23.05.23
|EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG: AGM approves all agenda items with significant majorities (EQS Group)