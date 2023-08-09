EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Preliminary half-year results and reduction of FY 2023 revenue and earnings guidance

EQS-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast

SMT Scharf AG: Preliminary half-year results and reduction of FY 2023 revenue and earnings guidance



09-Aug-2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SMT Scharf AG: Preliminary half-year results and reduction of FY 2023 revenue and earnings guidance

Hamm, 09 August, 2023 On the basis of preliminary results, SMT Scharf AG (WKN: A3DRAE; ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2) generated consolidated revenue of EUR 31.7 million in the first six months of 2023, compared with EUR 37.5 million in the same period of the previous year. One of the reasons for the lower revenue level is the fact that finished products held at subsidiaries had not yet been delivered to end customers and for this reason could not yet be recognised as revenue. On a preliminary basis, the result from operating activities (EBIT) slipped into negative territory in the first half of 2023 at EUR -1.8 million, compared with EUR 7.0 million in the same period of the previous year. In addition to the significant year-on-year reduction in revenue, earnings in the reporting period were also impacted by currency losses.

Based on the preliminary results for the first half of 2023, SMT Scharf AG adjusts its revenue and earnings guidance for the full 2023 fiscal year downwards. Accordingly, the Managing Board now expects consolidated revenue of EUR 73 million and negative EBIT of EUR -3.3 million for 2023. Nevertheless, the Managing Board identifies catch-up potential for the second half of the year, as a consequence of which the full-year results could be better than expected at present. In the 2022 annual report, the company originally announced that consolidated revenue of EUR 83 million and EBIT of EUR 1.2 million were expected for the 2023 fiscal year.

Contact

Investor Relations

cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Tel.: +49(0)611 - 205855-23

Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66

Email: burbach@cometis.de