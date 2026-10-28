SMT Scharf Aktie
WKN DE: A3DRAE / ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2
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28.10.2026 16:40:43
EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Publication of preliminary results for the first nine months of 2026 and adjustment of revenue and earnings forecast for FY 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
SMT Scharf AG: Publication of preliminary results for the first nine months of 2026 and adjustment of revenue and earnings forecast for FY 2026
Hamm, 28 October 2026 – SMT Scharf AG (WKN: A3DRAE; ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2) has reassessed its revenue and earnings expectations for the 2026 financial year today, based on preliminary figures for the first nine months of 2026 and the latest market developments. According to preliminary figures, SMT Scharf AG generated consolidated revenue of EUR 51.5 million in the first nine months of 2026 (9M/2025: EUR 70.9 million) and reported operating earnings (EBIT) of EUR 0.0 million (9M/2025: EUR 2.4 million). Performance was primarily impacted by lower investment activity in the relevant markets for coal mining and tunnel logistics, which led to a significant decline in new systems business compared with the same period of the previous year. In addition to lower contribution margins due to reduced revenue, the result in the third quarter was burdened by the unexpected termination of a tunnel project in the Middle East. This resulted in non-recurring charges of EUR 0.6 million from the recognition of provisions.
Against this backdrop, and given the expectation that customers’ willingness to invest will remain subdued in the fourth quarter, the Managing Board has adjusted its guidance for the 2026 financial year and now expects consolidated revenue of between EUR 75 million and EUR 85 million (previously: EUR 95 million to EUR 115 million) and EBIT of between EUR -0.5 million and EUR -1.5 million (previously: EUR 1 million to EUR 2 million).
SMT Scharf will publish its full quarterly report as of 30 September 2026 on 29 October 2026.
Investor Relations
-End of ad hoc announcement-
End of Inside Information
28-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMT Scharf AG
|Römerstrasse 104
|59075 Hamm
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 2381 960-01
|Fax:
|+49 2381 960-311
|E-mail:
|info@smtscharf.com
|Internet:
|www.smtscharf.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3DRAE2
|WKN:
|A3DRAE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900TCSTU65K7JHJ28
|EQS News ID:
|2423986
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2423986 28-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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