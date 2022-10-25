EQS-Adhoc: SNP SE announces preliminary results for the first nine months of 2022 and updates forecast for the full year 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

SNP SE announces preliminary results for the first nine months of 2022 and updates forecast for the full year 2022



25-Oct-2022 / 19:35 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of Insider Information Pursuant to Article 17 MAR

SNP SE announces preliminary results for the first nine months of 2022 and updates forecast for the full year 2022

Heidelberg, October 25, 2022 Based on preliminary figures, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) achieved an increase in group revenue of around 3% to EUR 124.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022 (9M 2021: EUR 121.7 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached EUR 1.9 million and were slightly above the level of the previous years period of EUR 1.8 million. The EBIT margin was 1.5% (previous year: 1.5%). Preliminary order entry at the end of the first nine months was EUR 122.7 million, around 7% down on the same period of the previous year (9M 2022: EUR 131.6 million). Order entry was influenced both by the changes in the scope of consolidation (acquisition of Datavard and EXA, sale of SNP Poland) and by the fact that customers are placing orders at shorter notice and on a smaller-scale against the backdrop of the global economic development. Adjusted for the changes in the scope of consolidation, order entry increased by around 7 % compared to the previous year.

Based on these preliminary results as well as the expected continuation of shorter-term and smaller-scale awarding of projects, management is adjusting the forecast for order entry for fiscal year 2022. For the full year, management now expects growth in order entry in the mid-single-digit percentage range compared to the previous year's value of around EUR 176 million adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation (previous forecast: significantly above the unadjusted previous year's value of EUR 192 million).

As a result, management is also substantiating the development of revenue and earnings for the current fiscal year as follows: The management now expects a revenue of around 175 million and an EBIT of around 10.5 million (previous revenue forecast: EUR 170 million to EUR 190 million; previous EBIT forecast: EUR 10.5 million to EUR 13 million).

SNP will announce further details on its business development in the first nine months of 2022 and its 2022 forecast on October 27.

Contact person at SNP:

Marcel Wiskow

Director Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 62216425-637

E-mail: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com