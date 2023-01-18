EQS-Adhoc: SNP SE: Order Entry in Fiscal Year 2022 Exceeds Expectations, Revenue and Operating Result Below Expectations

EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Annual Results

SNP SE: Order Entry in Fiscal Year 2022 Exceeds Expectations, Revenue and Operating Result Below Expectations



Heidelberg, January 18, 2023 SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) achieved an order entry of around EUR 193 million in 2022 based on preliminary calculations. This corresponds to an increase of around 10% compared with the previous years figure of around EUR 176 million (like-for-like*), adjusted for changes in the group of consolidated companies. In October 2022, only a mid-single-digit percentage increase was forecast.

Preliminary group revenue in the fiscal year 2022 increased to around EUR 172 million (previous year: EUR 167.0 million; 2021 like-for-like*: around EUR 160 million). Accordingly, the revenue expectation of around EUR 175 million was not quite achieved. Due to the slightly lower than expected revenue and unexpected negative currency effects in the fourth quarter, EBIT for 2022 as a whole is expected to be in the mid-single-digit million range and therefore below the most recently communicated forecast of EUR 10.5 million (previous year: EUR 6.3 million). Compared with the previous year, the increase in revenue is offset by corresponding rising costs, which resulted from general increases in personnel and material costs.

The figures in this notification are based on preliminary and unaudited Group figures. The Annual Report 2022 will be published on March 30, 2023.

* SNP SE carried out numerous M&A transactions in the fiscal year 2021: As a result, 74.9% of the shares in EXA AG were acquired with effect from March 1, 2021, and 100% of the shares in Datavard AG were acquired effect from August 1, 2021. As of October 1, 2021, 51% of the shares in SNP Poland had been sold. In the like-for-like calculation, the previous years figures are adjusted to the structure of the reporting period to allow for a better comparison.

