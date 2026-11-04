EQS-Adhoc: SNP SE Raises Outlook for the Full Year 2026

SNP SE Raises Outlook for the Full Year 2026

Heidelberg, Germany, November 4, 2026 – Today, the Executive Board of the SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) decided to increase the guidance for the fiscal year 2026.

Based on the positive performance in the first nine months and the strong pipeline for the remainder of the financial year, SNP expects revenue to rise by a high single-digit to low double-digit percentage range (previous guidance: revenue growth in the mid to high single-digit percentage range). Operating profit (EBIT) is expected to increase compared to the previous year, with growth potentially reaching well into the double-digit percentage range (previous guidance: EBIT increase in the low double-digit percentage range).

For its order entry, SNP still expects a book-to-bill ratio (order entry over sales revenue) greater than one.



Contact:

Marcel Wiskow

Director Investor Relations

marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com

