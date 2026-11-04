SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Aktie
WKN: 720370 / ISIN: DE0007203705
|
04.11.2026 19:41:23
EQS-Adhoc: SNP SE Raises Outlook for the Full Year 2026
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
SNP SE Raises Outlook for the Full Year 2026
Heidelberg, Germany, November 4, 2026 – Today, the Executive Board of the SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) decided to increase the guidance for the fiscal year 2026.
Based on the positive performance in the first nine months and the strong pipeline for the remainder of the financial year, SNP expects revenue to rise by a high single-digit to low double-digit percentage range (previous guidance: revenue growth in the mid to high single-digit percentage range). Operating profit (EBIT) is expected to increase compared to the previous year, with growth potentially reaching well into the double-digit percentage range (previous guidance: EBIT increase in the low double-digit percentage range).
For its order entry, SNP still expects a book-to-bill ratio (order entry over sales revenue) greater than one.
End of Inside Information
04-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|Speyerer Str. 4
|69115 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
|Fax:
|+49 6221 6425 20
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@snpgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.snpgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
|WKN:
|720370
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900VKQHIQKPDF7811
|EQS News ID:
|2428670
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2428670 04-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Analysen zu SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|99,00
|2,06%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwere Niederlage für Trump: US-Börsen deutlich höher -- ATX letztendlich stark -- DAX schließt weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Mittwoch deutlich in Grün. Der Dow verzeichnet einen kräftigen Zuwachs. Die Börsen in Fernost entwickelten sich zur Wochenmitte uneinheitlich.