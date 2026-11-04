SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Aktie

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 720370 / ISIN: DE0007203705

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04.11.2026 19:41:23

EQS-Adhoc: SNP SE Raises Outlook for the Full Year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
SNP SE Raises Outlook for the Full Year 2026

04-Nov-2026 / 19:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SNP SE Raises Outlook for the Full Year 2026

Heidelberg, Germany, November 4, 2026 – Today, the Executive Board of the SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) decided to increase the guidance for the fiscal year 2026.

Based on the positive performance in the first nine months and the strong pipeline for the remainder of the financial year, SNP expects revenue to rise by a high single-digit to low double-digit percentage range (previous guidance: revenue growth in the mid to high single-digit percentage range). Operating profit (EBIT) is expected to increase compared to the previous year, with growth potentially reaching well into the double-digit percentage range (previous guidance: EBIT increase in the low double-digit percentage range).

For its order entry, SNP still expects a book-to-bill ratio (order entry over sales revenue) greater than one.

Contact: 
Marcel Wiskow
Director Investor Relations 
marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com
 



End of Inside Information

04-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900VKQHIQKPDF7811
EQS News ID: 2428670

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2428670  04-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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