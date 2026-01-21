SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Aktie
WKN: 720370 / ISIN: DE0007203705
|
21.01.2026 16:51:44
EQS-Adhoc: SNP SE: Revenue and EBIT in Fiscal Year 2025 Better Than Expected
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Publication of Insider Information in accordance with Article 17 MAR
Heidelberg, Germany, January 21, 2026 – Based on preliminary figures, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) achieved revenues of approximately €296 million in 2025, thus exceeding the forecast range of €280 million to €295 million. Compared to the previous year’s figure of €254.8 million, revenue increased by approximately 16%.
As a result of the positive revenue development and operational process improvements, EBIT stands at approximately €47 million, exceeding the forecast range of €34 million to €46 million. This corresponds to an increase of approximately 64 % compared to the previous year’s figure of €28.6 million.
As forecasted, order entry shows a book-to-bill ratio (order entry / revenue) greater than one amounting to around €345 million.
The information contained in this announcement is based on preliminary and unaudited consolidated figures. The complete 2025 annual report will be published on March 26, 2026.
Contact for Investor Relations
Marcel Wiskow
End of Inside Information
21-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|Speyerer Str. 4
|69115 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
|Fax:
|+49 6221 6425 20
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@snpgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.snpgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
|WKN:
|720370
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2263906
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2263906 21-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
