EQS-Adhoc: SNP SE: Revenue and EBIT in Fiscal Year 2025 Better Than Expected

SNP SE: Revenue and EBIT in Fiscal Year 2025 Better Than Expected



Heidelberg, Germany, January 21, 2026 – Based on preliminary figures, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) achieved revenues of approximately €296 million in 2025, thus exceeding the forecast range of €280 million to €295 million. Compared to the previous year’s figure of €254.8 million, revenue increased by approximately 16%.

As a result of the positive revenue development and operational process improvements, EBIT stands at approximately €47 million, exceeding the forecast range of €34 million to €46 million. This corresponds to an increase of approximately 64 % compared to the previous year’s figure of €28.6 million.

As forecasted, order entry shows a book-to-bill ratio (order entry / revenue) greater than one amounting to around €345 million.

The information contained in this announcement is based on preliminary and unaudited consolidated figures. The complete 2025 annual report will be published on March 26, 2026.

Contact for Investor Relations

Marcel Wiskow

Director Investor Relations

Phone: +49 6221 6425-637

Email: investorrelations@snpgroup.com