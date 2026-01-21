SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Aktie

21.01.2026 16:51:44

EQS-Adhoc: SNP SE: Revenue and EBIT in Fiscal Year 2025 Better Than Expected

EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
SNP SE: Revenue and EBIT in Fiscal Year 2025 Better Than Expected

21-Jan-2026 / 16:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of Insider Information in accordance with Article 17 MAR


SNP SE: Revenue and EBIT in Fiscal Year 2025 Better Than Expected

Heidelberg, Germany, January 21, 2026 – Based on preliminary figures, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) achieved revenues of approximately €296 million in 2025, thus exceeding the forecast range of €280 million to €295 million. Compared to the previous year’s figure of €254.8 million, revenue increased by approximately 16%.

As a result of the positive revenue development and operational process improvements, EBIT stands at approximately €47 million, exceeding the forecast range of €34 million to €46 million. This corresponds to an increase of approximately 64 % compared to the previous year’s figure of €28.6 million.

As forecasted, order entry shows a book-to-bill ratio (order entry / revenue) greater than one amounting to around €345 million.

The information contained in this announcement is based on preliminary and unaudited consolidated figures. The complete 2025 annual report will be published on March 26, 2026.

 

Contact for Investor Relations

Marcel Wiskow
Director Investor Relations
Phone: +49 6221 6425-637
Email:  investorrelations@snpgroup.com

 



End of Inside Information

21-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2263906

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2263906  21-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

