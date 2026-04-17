SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Aktie

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WKN: 720370 / ISIN: DE0007203705

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17.04.2026 11:32:34

EQS-Adhoc: SNP: Successful business development in the first quarter of 2026 with a significant earnings increase

EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
SNP: Successful business development in the first quarter of 2026 with a significant earnings increase

17-Apr-2026 / 11:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of Insider Information in accordance with Article 17 MAR


SNP: Successful business development in the first quarter of 2026 with a significant earnings increase

Heidelberg, Germany, April 17, 2026 – Based on preliminary calculations, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) generated consolidated revenue of around €79 million in the first quarter of 2026 – an increase of approximately 19% compared with the prior year (Q1 2025: €66.5 million). Following this positive development, EBIT rose sharply to around €15 million, exceeding the prior-year figure by approximately 90% (Q1 2025: €7.9 million). Order entry in the first quarter of 2026 amounted to around €87 million (Q1 2025: €75.4 million).

Against the backdrop of ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, SNP confirms its outlook for the 2026 financial year despite the strong earnings performance in the first quarter. Accordingly, the company continues to expect revenue growth in the mid- to high single-digit percentage range as well as an increase in EBIT in the low double-digit percentage range.

The information in this release is based on preliminary and unaudited consolidated figures. The full quarterly results for the first quarter of 2026 will be published on May 7, 2026.

 

SNP Contact
Marcel Wiskow
Director Investor Relations
Phone: +49 6221 6425-637
Email: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com
presse@snpgroup.com

 



End of Inside Information

17-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2310510

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2310510  17-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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