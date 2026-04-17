EQS-Adhoc: SNP: Successful business development in the first quarter of 2026 with a significant earnings increase

EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter

SNP: Successful business development in the first quarter of 2026 with a significant earnings increase



17-Apr-2026 / 11:32 CET/CEST

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SNP: Successful business development in the first quarter of 2026 with a significant earnings increase

Heidelberg, Germany, April 17, 2026 – Based on preliminary calculations, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) generated consolidated revenue of around €79 million in the first quarter of 2026 – an increase of approximately 19% compared with the prior year (Q1 2025: €66.5 million). Following this positive development, EBIT rose sharply to around €15 million, exceeding the prior-year figure by approximately 90% (Q1 2025: €7.9 million). Order entry in the first quarter of 2026 amounted to around €87 million (Q1 2025: €75.4 million).

Against the backdrop of ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, SNP confirms its outlook for the 2026 financial year despite the strong earnings performance in the first quarter. Accordingly, the company continues to expect revenue growth in the mid- to high single-digit percentage range as well as an increase in EBIT in the low double-digit percentage range.

The information in this release is based on preliminary and unaudited consolidated figures. The full quarterly results for the first quarter of 2026 will be published on May 7, 2026.

SNP Contact

Marcel Wiskow

Director Investor Relations

Phone: +49 6221 6425-637

Email: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com

presse@snpgroup.com