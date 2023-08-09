09.08.2023 13:00:51

EQS-Adhoc: Softing AG: Earnings Guidance Raised

EQS-Ad-hoc: Softing AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Softing AG: Earnings Guidance Raised

09-Aug-2023 / 13:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Strong earnings in the Industrial segment, Softings dominant core business, continued in the second quarter of 2023. The transformation of order backlog accumulated in 2021 and the organic growth of sales with both existing and new customers accounted for the risen earnings.

The guidance for the operational EBIT (EBIT with neutralized depreciation and capitalization effects), the leading key performance indicator within the Softing Group, had already been raised to EUR 4.5 million in knowledge of the Q1-results.

The unexpectedly strong earnings momentum from Q1 continues in Q2 and beyond despite increased costs.

Softing raises the guidance for its 2023 operational EBIT by another approx. 20% to EUR 5.5 million.

The complete half-year report 2023 can be downloaded as a pdf file from the Investor Relations page of the Softing homepage (www.softing.com) as of August 14, 2023.

 


Contact:
Dr. Wolfgang Trier
CEO


End of Inside Information

09-Aug-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Softing AG
Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
85540 Haar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 456 56-333
Fax: +49 (0)89 456 56-399
E-mail: InvestorRelations@softing.com
Internet: www.softing.com
ISIN: DE0005178008
WKN: 517800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1699781

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1699781  09-Aug-2023 CET/CEST

