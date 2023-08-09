|
09.08.2023 13:00:51
EQS-Adhoc: Softing AG: Earnings Guidance Raised
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Softing AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Strong earnings in the Industrial segment, Softings dominant core business, continued in the second quarter of 2023. The transformation of order backlog accumulated in 2021 and the organic growth of sales with both existing and new customers accounted for the risen earnings.
The guidance for the operational EBIT (EBIT with neutralized depreciation and capitalization effects), the leading key performance indicator within the Softing Group, had already been raised to EUR 4.5 million in knowledge of the Q1-results.
The unexpectedly strong earnings momentum from Q1 continues in Q2 and beyond despite increased costs.
Softing raises the guidance for its 2023 operational EBIT by another approx. 20% to EUR 5.5 million.
The complete half-year report 2023 can be downloaded as a pdf file from the Investor Relations page of the Softing homepage (www.softing.com) as of August 14, 2023.
Contact:
Dr. Wolfgang Trier
CEO
End of Inside Information
09-Aug-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Softing AG
|Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
|85540 Haar
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 456 56-333
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 456 56-399
|E-mail:
|InvestorRelations@softing.com
|Internet:
|www.softing.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005178008
|WKN:
|517800
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1699781
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1699781 09-Aug-2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Softing AG
|6,90
|8,66%
