EQS-Adhoc: Softing AG: Earnings Guidance Raised

EQS-Ad-hoc: Softing AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Softing AG: Earnings Guidance Raised



09-Aug-2023 / 13:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Strong earnings in the Industrial segment, Softings dominant core business, continued in the second quarter of 2023. The transformation of order backlog accumulated in 2021 and the organic growth of sales with both existing and new customers accounted for the risen earnings.

The guidance for the operational EBIT (EBIT with neutralized depreciation and capitalization effects), the leading key performance indicator within the Softing Group, had already been raised to EUR 4.5 million in knowledge of the Q1-results.

The unexpectedly strong earnings momentum from Q1 continues in Q2 and beyond despite increased costs.

Softing raises the guidance for its 2023 operational EBIT by another approx. 20% to EUR 5.5 million.

The complete half-year report 2023 can be downloaded as a pdf file from the Investor Relations page of the Softing homepage (www.softing.com) as of August 14, 2023.

Contact:Dr. Wolfgang TrierCEO