EQS-Ad-hoc: Softing AG / Key word(s): Other

Softing AG resolves segment change from the regulated market (Prime Standard) to the Scale segment of the open market (Freiverkehr) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



27-Nov-2026 / 20:56 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Haar, 27th of November 2026 – The management board of Softing AG (ISIN DE0005178008; WKN 517800; “Company”) today resolved to file the required applications for the change of the stock exchange listing of the Company’s shares (“Softing Shares”) from the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FWB”) to the Scale segment of the open market (Freiverkehr) of the FWB with simultaneous inclusion in the Basic Board (“Segment Change”). For this purpose, the Company will shortly file an application for the revocation of the admission of the Softing Shares to trading on the regulated market of the FWB pursuant to Section 39 (2) sentence 2 no. 3 lit. a) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz – “BörsG”) and simultaneously for the inclusion of the Softing Shares in trading in the Scale segment pursuant to Sections 16 et seq. of the General Terms and Conditions of Deutsche Börse AG for the Open Market at the FWB. The first trading day of the Softing Shares in the Scale segment is currently expected to be December 16th, 2026.

By changing its market segment, the Company is taking into account the fact that the direct and indirect costs associated with a listing on the regulated market, arising from regulatory and administrative requirements, are disproportionate to the potential benefits. Following the successful transition of numerous companies to the Scale segment, Softing AG will likewise benefit from the advantages and estimated cost savings in a six-digit Euro range.

Following the segment change, all key mechanisms ensuring transparency towards the capital market will remain in place. The Company's shares will continue to be traded on Deutsche Börse's Xetra trading platform and will therefore remain publicly tradable without restriction. Financial reporting will continue on a quarterly basis, an independent analyst coverage and research will be maintained, and the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation will continue to apply unchanged.

The Executive Board therefore considers the segment change to offer cost savings and a reduction in administrative burdens without any significant changes to the Company's organizational structure. Softing will use the resources freed up as a result to drive growth in its operating business.

Based on the statutory amendments introduced by the German Location Promotion Act (Standortfördergesetz – StoFöG), the Segment Change is permissible without a prior delisting acquisition offer to the Company’s shareholders, as the Softing Shares will continue to be included in trading on a domestic SME growth market (Section 39 (2) sentence 2 no. 3 lit. a) BörsG). The Segment Change does not constitute a delisting. The tradability of the Softing Shares and the Company’s capital market presence on the FWB are maintained without interruption.

Contact:Dr. Wolfgang TrierCEO