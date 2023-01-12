EQS-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG: order placed for racing track project in Qatar

EQS-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SPORTTOTAL AG: order placed for racing track project in Qatar



12-Jan-2023 / 17:29 CET/CEST

Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR SPORTTOTAL: order placed for racing track project in Qatar Technical supplier of special electronics for the Formula 1 circuit in Lusail (Qatar)

Order volume in the double-digit-million euro range

Work to be concluded before year-end 2023 Cologne, 12 January 2023. SPORTTOTAL VENUES GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG, has been commissioned with equipping the Formula 1 circuit in Lusail, Qatar. The Qatar Grand Prix has been scheduled for Season 2023s month of October and will take place on a completely refurbished track. SPORTTOTAL VENUES GmbH will be responsible for the planning, the concept and the installation of various electronic systems, from the transmission distances to the marshals, through to the sound system and on to systems for motor sport and race control on the circuit. The project volume for this contract lies in the double-digit-million euro range. Contact:



SPORTTOTAL AG



Am Coloneum 2

50829 Cologne

Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 2217 88 77 0

