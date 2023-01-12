|
12.01.2023 17:29:50
EQS-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG: order placed for racing track project in Qatar
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
SPORTTOTAL: order placed for racing track project in Qatar
Cologne, 12 January 2023. SPORTTOTAL VENUES GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG, has been commissioned with equipping the Formula 1 circuit in Lusail, Qatar. The Qatar Grand Prix has been scheduled for Season 2023s month of October and will take place on a completely refurbished track.
SPORTTOTAL VENUES GmbH will be responsible for the planning, the concept and the installation of various electronic systems, from the transmission distances to the marshals, through to the sound system and on to systems for motor sport and race control on the circuit. The project volume for this contract lies in the double-digit-million euro range.
Contact:
SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Cologne
Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 2217 88 77 0
investorrelations@sporttotal.com
12-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SPORTTOTAL AG
|Am Coloneum 2
|50829 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
|E-mail:
|info@sporttotal.com
|Internet:
|www.sporttotal.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EMG56
|WKN:
|A1EMG5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1534097
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1534097 12-Jan-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SPORTTOTAL AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu SPORTTOTAL AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SPORTTOTAL AG
|0,81
|22,90%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationszahlen zeigen rückläufige Tendenz: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schließt über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich minimal fester
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen am Donnerstag in Grün. Die Wall Street zeigt sich im Donnerstagshandel höher. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag kaum vom Fleck.