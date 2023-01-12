12.01.2023 17:29:50

EQS-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG: order placed for racing track project in Qatar

EQS-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
SPORTTOTAL AG: order placed for racing track project in Qatar

12-Jan-2023 / 17:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

SPORTTOTAL: order placed for racing track project in Qatar

  • Technical supplier of special electronics for the Formula 1 circuit in Lusail (Qatar)
  • Order volume in the double-digit-million euro range
  • Work to be concluded before year-end 2023

Cologne, 12 January 2023. SPORTTOTAL VENUES GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG, has been commissioned with equipping the Formula 1 circuit in Lusail, Qatar. The Qatar Grand Prix has been scheduled for Season 2023s month of October and will take place on a completely refurbished track.

SPORTTOTAL VENUES GmbH will be responsible for the planning, the concept and the installation of various electronic systems, from the transmission distances to the marshals, through to the sound system and on to systems for motor sport and race control on the circuit. The project volume for this contract lies in the double-digit-million euro range.      

 

Contact:

SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2
50829 Cologne
Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 2217 88 77 0
investorrelations@sporttotal.com

12-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
E-mail: info@sporttotal.com
Internet: www.sporttotal.com
ISIN: DE000A1EMG56
WKN: A1EMG5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1534097

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1534097  12-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1534097&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SPORTTOTAL AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SPORTTOTAL AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SPORTTOTAL AG 0,81 22,90% SPORTTOTAL AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationszahlen zeigen rückläufige Tendenz: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schließt über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich minimal fester
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen am Donnerstag in Grün. Die Wall Street zeigt sich im Donnerstagshandel höher. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag kaum vom Fleck.

Nachrichten