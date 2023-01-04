04.01.2023 20:44:40

EQS-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG signs development agreement to expand to the US streaming market

EQS-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent
SPORTTOTAL AG signs development agreement to expand to the US streaming market

04-Jan-2023
SPORTTOTAL AG, ISIN: DE000A1EMG56 / WKN: A1EMG5 

 

SPORTTOTAL AG signs development agreement to expand to the US streaming market

  • SPORTTOTAL has signed a development agreement with Global Sports Platforms to expand its business operations to the live-video-streaming market for sports events in the US
  • SPORTTOTAL will utilize its self-developed fully automated camera-systems
  • T-Mobile US will be the technology partner of choice for the 5G network
  • Future operating profits in the double digit million Euro range to be expected

Cologne, 4 January 2023. SPORTTOTAL AG has signed a development agreement with Global Sports Platforms (GSP), led by David Cochran and Kevin McLaughlin. SPORTTOTAL AG will establish a US based entity, STAIDIUM US Inc. to become its fully owned entity for the business operations in the United States. Mr. Cochran and Mr. McLaughlin will be responsible for establishing the entire business infrastructure in the United States. SPORTTOTALs self-developed and fully automated camera will be installed in numerous ice arenas, basketball and volleyball venues, football, baseball, and soccer stadiums as well as racquet sports venues to live-stream sporting events from the youth levels to professional. STAIDIUMs services will be available via tailor-made subscriptions to its customers. The Live streams on STAIDIUM US Inc. will rely on the high-speed 5G network operated by T-Mobile in the US. In a mid-term SPORTTOTAL expects operating profits in the double digit million Euro range contributed by the US business. T-Mobile US will enable STAIDIUM US Inc. to provide high-quality live streams to its customers based on the high and consistent bandwidth of the largest 5G network in the US.

Contact:

 

SPORTTOTAL AG 

Am Coloneum 2  
50829 Cologne 

Germany 

www.sporttotal.com 

Tel.: +49 (0)221_7 88 77_ 0 
Fax: +49 (0)221_7 88 77_ 199 
investorrelations@sporttotal.com 

 

Language: English
