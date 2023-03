EQS-Adhoc: STEICO Group affected by cyber attack

EQS-Ad-hoc: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

STEICO Group affected by cyber attack



01-March-2023 / 15:29 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





STEICO Group affected by cyber attack Feldkirchen near Munich, March 01, 2023 - (ISIN DE000A0LR936) - The STEICO Group was the target of a cyberattack today. This affects both the production operations and the administration. The extent of the impact is currently being reviewed. The task force set up immediately is working with the support of cybersecurity experts and data forensics specialists to resume normal operations as quickly as possible. Contact

Andreas Schulze

STEICO SE

Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30

85622 Feldkirchen

Fon: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548

Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704

E-Mail: a.schulze@steico.com

www.steico.com

01-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com