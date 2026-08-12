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WKN DE: A0LR93 / ISIN: DE000A0LR936

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12.08.2026 11:24:34

EQS-Adhoc: STEICO SE: Aiveen Kearney steps down as CEO - Thorsten Leicht appointed Chairman of the Managing Directors (CEO)

EQS-Ad-hoc: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
STEICO SE: Aiveen Kearney steps down as CEO - Thorsten Leicht appointed Chairman of the Managing Directors (CEO)

12-Aug-2026 / 11:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aiveen Kearney steps down as CEO - Thorsten Leicht appointed Chairman of the Managing Directors (CEO)

Feldkirchen near Munich, 12 August 2026 – (ISIN DE000A0LR936) – The Administrative Board (Verwaltungsrat) of STEICO SE has today resolved upon a change at the helm of the Company's executive management.

Ms Aiveen Kearney will step down as Managing Director (geschäftsführende Direktorin) and Chairman of the Managing Directors (CEO) by mutual agreement, with effect as of 31 August 2026. Ms Kearney's separate mandate as a member of the Administrative Board is not affected and continues.

The Administrative Board has appointed Mr Thorsten Leicht as the new Chairman of the Managing Directors (CEO), with effect as of 1 September 2026 for a term of five years. Mr Leicht is the Company's long-standing COO and Managing Director. He has been a member of the executive management of STEICO since 2019 and has played a key role in shaping the Company's operational development, production strategy and international growth. The Administrative Board is confident that he will lead STEICO successfully into its next phase of development.

The Administrative Board thanks Ms Kearney for her service and wishes her every success in her future endeavours.

Contact
Andreas Schulze
STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Tel: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548
Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704
Email: a.schulze@steico.com
www.steico.com

 



End of Inside Information

12-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 0
Fax: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 700
E-mail: info@steico.com
Internet: http://www.steico.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR936
WKN: A0LR93
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299007UCGLCBLO3OE49
EQS News ID: 2381430

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2381430  12-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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