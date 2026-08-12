EQS-Adhoc: STEICO SE: Aiveen Kearney steps down as CEO - Thorsten Leicht appointed Chairman of the Managing Directors (CEO)

EQS-Ad-hoc: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

STEICO SE: Aiveen Kearney steps down as CEO - Thorsten Leicht appointed Chairman of the Managing Directors (CEO)



12-Aug-2026 / 11:24 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Aiveen Kearney steps down as CEO - Thorsten Leicht appointed Chairman of the Managing Directors (CEO)

Feldkirchen near Munich, 12 August 2026 – (ISIN DE000A0LR936) – The Administrative Board (Verwaltungsrat) of STEICO SE has today resolved upon a change at the helm of the Company's executive management.

Ms Aiveen Kearney will step down as Managing Director (geschäftsführende Direktorin) and Chairman of the Managing Directors (CEO) by mutual agreement, with effect as of 31 August 2026. Ms Kearney's separate mandate as a member of the Administrative Board is not affected and continues.

The Administrative Board has appointed Mr Thorsten Leicht as the new Chairman of the Managing Directors (CEO), with effect as of 1 September 2026 for a term of five years. Mr Leicht is the Company's long-standing COO and Managing Director. He has been a member of the executive management of STEICO since 2019 and has played a key role in shaping the Company's operational development, production strategy and international growth. The Administrative Board is confident that he will lead STEICO successfully into its next phase of development.

The Administrative Board thanks Ms Kearney for her service and wishes her every success in her future endeavours.

Contact

Andreas Schulze

STEICO SE

Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30

85622 Feldkirchen

Tel: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548

Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704

Email: a.schulze@steico.com

www.steico.com