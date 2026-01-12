STEICO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR93 / ISIN: DE000A0LR936
|
12.01.2026 17:56:23
EQS-Adhoc: STEICO SE: Preliminary business figures for 2025: EBIT above forecast
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Preliminary business figures for 2025: EBIT above forecast
Feldkirchen near Munich, 12 January 2026 – (ISIN DE000A0LR936) – According to unaudited business figures, the STEICO Group generated revenues of € 382.9 million and EBIT* of € 35.9 million in 2025, recognised under German GAAP. This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 9.4% in relation to revenues.
Revenue of around € 380 million to € 388 million and EBIT of around € 30 million to € 35 million were expected.
The complete audited business figures are expected to be presented in the second half of April as part of the annual report.
* EBIT = earnings before interest and taxes.
Contact
End of Inside Information
12-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STEICO SE
|Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
|85622 Feldkirchen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 700
|E-mail:
|info@steico.com
|Internet:
|http://www.steico.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LR936
|WKN:
|A0LR93
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2258772
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2258772 12-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu STEICO SE
|
17:56
|EQS-Adhoc: STEICO SE: Preliminary business figures for 2025: EBIT above forecast (EQS Group)
|
17:56
|EQS-Adhoc: STEICO SE: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2025: EBIT über Prognose (EQS Group)
|
13.10.25
|EQS-News: STEICO SE: 9M 2025 – Solide Ergebnisperformance trotz langsamerer Markterholung (EQS Group)
|
13.10.25
|EQS-News: STEICO SE: 9M 2025 – Solid earnings despite slower market recovery (EQS Group)
|
08.10.25
|EQS-Adhoc: STEICO SE: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für 2025 (EQS Group)
|
08.10.25
|EQS-Adhoc: STEICO SE: Adjustment of revenue and earnings forecast for 2025 (EQS Group)
|
21.07.25
|EQS-News: STEICO SE: 6M 2024 – Beginning growth trend and improvement in profitability in Q2 (EQS Group)
|
21.07.25
|EQS-News: STEICO SE: 6M 2025 – Beginnender Wachstumstrend und Verbesserung der Profitabilität in Q2 (EQS Group)