EQS-Adhoc: STEICO SE: Preliminary business figures for 2025: EBIT above forecast

STEICO SE: Preliminary business figures for 2025: EBIT above forecast



12-Jan-2026

Preliminary business figures for 2025: EBIT above forecast

Feldkirchen near Munich, 12 January 2026 – (ISIN DE000A0LR936) – According to unaudited business figures, the STEICO Group generated revenues of € 382.9 million and EBIT* of € 35.9 million in 2025, recognised under German GAAP. This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 9.4% in relation to revenues.

Revenue of around € 380 million to € 388 million and EBIT of around € 30 million to € 35 million were expected.

The complete audited business figures are expected to be presented in the second half of April as part of the annual report.

* EBIT = earnings before interest and taxes.

