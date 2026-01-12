STEICO Aktie

WKN DE: A0LR93 / ISIN: DE000A0LR936

12.01.2026 17:56:23

EQS-Adhoc: STEICO SE: Preliminary business figures for 2025: EBIT above forecast

EQS-Ad-hoc: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
STEICO SE: Preliminary business figures for 2025: EBIT above forecast

12-Jan-2026 / 17:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Preliminary business figures for 2025: EBIT above forecast

Feldkirchen near Munich, 12 January 2026 – (ISIN DE000A0LR936) – According to unaudited business figures, the STEICO Group generated revenues of € 382.9 million and EBIT* of € 35.9 million in 2025, recognised under German GAAP. This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 9.4% in relation to revenues.

Revenue of around € 380 million to € 388 million and EBIT of around € 30 million to € 35 million were expected.

The complete audited business figures are expected to be presented in the second half of April as part of the annual report.

* EBIT = earnings before interest and taxes.

Contact
Andreas Schulze
STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Tel: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548
Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704
Email: a.schulze@steico.com
www.steico.com

 



End of Inside Information

12-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 0
Fax: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 700
E-mail: info@steico.com
Internet: http://www.steico.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR936
WKN: A0LR93
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2258772

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2258772  12-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

