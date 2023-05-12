EQS-Adhoc: STEICO SE: Statement on current media reports

EQS-Ad-hoc: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Statement

STEICO SE: Statement on current media reports



12-May-2023 / 16:52 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



STEICO SE confirms that its indirect majority shareholder and CEO Udo Schramek is exploring strategic options regarding his shares in STEICO SE. This includes the possibility of selling a majority of the shares in STEICO SE. These are deliberations that Mr. Schramek is conducting solely in his function as indirect majority shareholder of STEICO SE, in which STEICO SE is not otherwise involved. We are therefore unable to provide any further information on the status of the deliberations of our majority shareholder at the present time. However, as a precautionary measure, it is pointed out that even a majority sale of the shares in STEICO SE does not lead to the need for a takeover offer with regard to the remaining shares in STEICO SE, as STEICO SE is only traded on the open market and therefore the provisions of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG) do not apply.



Contact:

STEICO SE

Andreas Schulze

Head of Investor Relations

Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30

85622 Feldkirchen

Fon: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548

Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704

E-Mail: a.schulze@steico.com

www.steico.com



End of Inside Information

12-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

