|
17.02.2023 16:30:22
EQS-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Fairness Opinion
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ART. 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR)
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Fairness Opinion
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the Company or Steinhoff) published the notice of annual general meeting of the Company (the AGM Notice) and the related shareholder circular (the Shareholder Circular) on 8 February 2023 for the AGM scheduled to take place on 22 March 2023. Shareholders are referred to the AGM Notice as well as the Shareholder Circular, both available on https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/shareholder-meeting.php.
Today, the management board of the Company (the Management Board) and the supervisory board of the Company (the Supervisory Board, and together with Management Board referred to as the Boards), received a fairness opinion, dated 17 February 2023 (the Opinion), from EY Strategy & Transactions (EY SaT), stating that the Transaction (as defined in the Opinion) is fair, from a financial point of view, to the Companys shareholders. The Opinion is based upon and subject to the assumptions made, procedures followed, matters considered and limitations and qualifications on the review undertaken as more fully described in such Opinion.
The Opinion of EY SaT is provided for the information of the Boards in connection with its continued evaluation of the Transaction and does not constitute an advice or a recommendation to any holder of the Companys securities, any creditor of the Company, or any other person as to how to vote or act with respect to any matter relating to the Transaction.
The full text of the Opinion is available on the Companys website (https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/shareholder-meeting.php).
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
17 February 2023
Contact:
17-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Phone:
|+27218080700
|Fax:
|+27218080800
|E-mail:
|investors@steinhoffinternational.com
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|ISIN:
|NL0011375019
|WKN:
|A14XB9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1563185
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1563185 17-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Steinhoff
|0,02
|-3,13%
