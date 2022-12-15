|
EQS-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PROPOSALS TO EXTEND UPCOMING MATURITIES OF THE GROUP SERVICES DEBT
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ART. 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR)
STEINHOFF: UPDATE ON PROPOSALS TO EXTEND UPCOMING MATURITIES OF THE GROUP SERVICES DEBT
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. is referred to as SIHNV or the Company and with its subsidiaries, Steinhoff or the Group; Group Services Debt means the indebtedness under (i) the Contingent Payment Undertakings (CPUs) entered into by SIHNV; and (ii) the debt facilities entered into by Steenbok Lux Finco 1 S.à.r.l. (LuxFinco 1), Steenbok Lux Finco 2 S.à.r.l. (LuxFinco 2) and Hemisphere International Properties B.V. (Hemisphere) (the instruments together, the Group Services Debt Facilities), each as amended from time to time.
Steinhoff has entered into a framework support agreement (Support Agreement) with its largest financial creditors in relation to financial creditors support to achieve the consents necessary to extend the maturity of the Group Services Debt from the current maturity date of 30 June 2023 to at least 30 June 2026, together with equity re-organisation steps and transactions (the Maturity Extension Transaction).
The Maturity Extension Transaction will result in:
The Maturity Extension Transaction contemplates the equity re-organisation of the Group:
The Support Agreement seeks to secure the support of at least 80% of the financial creditors under each Group Services Debt Facility and to implement the Maturity Extension Transaction by the Long Stop Date of 30 June 2023, subject to limited termination events and extension options.
The Maturity Extension Transaction once implemented will provide the Group with further time to realise investments and assets to de-lever the Group. However, the Maturity Extension Transaction, including the equity reorganisation, is subject to financial creditor consents, as well as support from shareholders, and is subject to further structuring, due diligence and implementation. There is no certainty that such consents or support will be obtained. If there is not sufficient support, the Maturity Extension Transaction may be implemented by way of legal processes in the relevant jurisdictions or may result in an enforcement by financial creditors.
Whilst the Group believes that the Support Agreement constitutes an important and positive step towards the proposed extension of the Group Services Debt, there is no certainty that the necessary commercial and legal agreements and arrangements will be concluded to successfully implement the proposed transaction. Accordingly, shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.
For further details of the proposed Maturity Extension Transaction see SIHNVs detailed announcement.
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Disclaimer
The information in this announcement is not intended to be complete. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. The distribution of this announcement may, in some countries, be restricted by law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this document should inform themselves of and observe these restrictions. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, Steinhoff disclaims any responsibility or liability for the violation of any such restrictions by any person. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Steinhoff does not assume any responsibility for any violation of any of these restrictions. Any SIHNV shareholder who is in any doubt as to his or her position should consult an appropriate professional advisor without delay.
Certain statements in this announcement may be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, and Steinhoff cannot guarantee the accuracy and completeness of forward-looking statements. A number of important factors, not all of which are known to Steinhoff or are within its control, could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Steinhoff expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a change in expectations or for any other reason.
Stellenbosch, 15 December 2022
