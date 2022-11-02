02.11.2022 18:01:37

EQS-Adhoc: STEMMER IMAGING AG: Increase of earnings forecast 2022 EBITDA expectation above previous range

Puchheim, November 02, 2022


Puchheim, November 02, 2022 STEMMER IMAGING AG (ISIN DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN A2G9MZ) has continued its positive business development based on today's preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2022. Revenue in the third quarter increased by 18.3% to EUR 40.6 million (Q3 2021: EUR 34.3 million). The operating result (EBITDA) increased by 63.0% to EUR 7.4 million (Q3 2021: EUR 4.5 million). For the cumulative nine-month period, revenue increased by 15.4% to EUR 113.0 million (9M 2021: EUR 97.9 million). In the first nine months, the operating result (EBITDA) increased by 50.0% to EUR 18.7 million (9M 2021: EUR 12.5 million) with an EBITDA margin of 16.6% (9M 2021: 12.7%).

Based on the preliminary figures and on the visibility for the fourth quarter, the Executive Board concretizes the revenue forecast and raises the earnings forecast. The Executive Board now expects revenue between EUR 150-156 million and thus at the upper end of the range (previous forecast: EUR 143-156 million). The expected stronger revenue growth in the second half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2022 as well as to the previous year has a positive impact on the operating result based on a scaling cost structure. The Executive Board therefore now expects an operating result (EBITDA) for the full year 2022 in the range between EUR 24.0-27.5 million above the previous range (previous forecast: EUR 19-24 million).

The publication of the final figures for the third quarter and further details on the nine-month results will be published on November 10, 2022.
 

Contact:
STEMMER IMAGING AG
Arne Dehn
Chief Executive Officer
Gutenbergstr. 9-13
82178 Puchheim
Phone: +49 89 80902-196
ir@stemmer-imaging.com
www.stemmer-imaging.com

