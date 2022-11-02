|
EQS-Adhoc: STEMMER IMAGING AG: Increase of earnings forecast 2022 EBITDA expectation above previous range
EQS-Ad-hoc: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
Puchheim, November 02, 2022
Based on the preliminary figures and on the visibility for the fourth quarter, the Executive Board concretizes the revenue forecast and raises the earnings forecast. The Executive Board now expects revenue between EUR 150-156 million and thus at the upper end of the range (previous forecast: EUR 143-156 million). The expected stronger revenue growth in the second half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2022 as well as to the previous year has a positive impact on the operating result based on a scaling cost structure. The Executive Board therefore now expects an operating result (EBITDA) for the full year 2022 in the range between EUR 24.0-27.5 million above the previous range (previous forecast: EUR 19-24 million).
The publication of the final figures for the third quarter and further details on the nine-month results will be published on November 10, 2022.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STEMMER IMAGING AG
|Gutenbergstr. 9-13
|82178 Puchheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 80902-196
|E-mail:
|ir@stemmer-imaging.com
|Internet:
|www.stemmer-imaging.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2G9MZ9
|WKN:
|A2G9MZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1477859
