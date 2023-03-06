EQS-Adhoc: STEMMER IMAGING proposes increase of the regular dividend as well as payment of a special dividend

EQS-Ad-hoc: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Payout

STEMMER IMAGING proposes increase of the regular dividend as well as payment of a special dividend



06-March-2023 / 17:04 CET/CEST

Puchheim, March 6, 2023

Puchheim, March 6, 2023 Based on the current status of the audit of the annual results 2022, the Executive Board of STEMMER IMAGING AG (ISIN DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN A2G9MZ) decided at its meeting today to propose the payment of a regular dividend of EUR 1.00 per share to the shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. In addition, a special dividend of EUR 2.00 per share shall be distributed.

Based on the strong increase of net profits, the continued good cash flow development and the positive business prospects, the Executive Board intends to increase the regular dividend from EUR 0.75 in the previous year to EUR 1.00 per share.

Furthermore, the Executive Board has evaluated the financing requirements for the growing business volume and for the ambitious organic and non-organic growth intentions beyond the EUR 200 million revenue target and proposes the distribution of an extraordinary special dividend of EUR 2.00 per share. In times of higher interest rates, the Executive Board is thus taking into account the greater importance of equity for shareholders simultaneously considering the companys growth plans.

The Annual General Meeting will take place on May 12, 2023.

