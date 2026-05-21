Rubean Aktie
WKN DE: 512080 / ISIN: DE0005120802
|
21.05.2026 12:11:14
EQS-Adhoc: Stephan Kueck (former CEO of Computop Paygate GmbH) appointed to the Executive Board of Rubean AG
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board/Personnel decisions / Executive Board
End of Inside Information
21-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rubean AG
|Kistlerhofstr. 168
|81379 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|089-357560
|Fax:
|089-35756111
|E-mail:
|info@rubean.com
|Internet:
|www.rubean.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005120802
|WKN:
|512080
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2331546
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2331546 21-May-2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Rubean AG
|
12:11
|EQS-Adhoc: Stephan Kueck (former CEO of Computop Paygate GmbH) appointed to the Executive Board of Rubean AG (EQS Group)
|
12:11
|EQS-Adhoc: Stephan Kück (ex CEO Computop Paygate GmbH) zum Vorstand der Rubean AG bestellt (EQS Group)
|
30.04.26
|EQS-News: Rubean AG mit weiterem starken Wachstum in das Jahr 2026 ge-startet (EQS Group)
|
30.04.26
|EQS-News: Rubean AG Starts 2026 with Continued Strong Growth (EQS Group)
|
05.03.26