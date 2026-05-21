EQS-Adhoc: Stephan Kueck (former CEO of Computop Paygate GmbH) appointed to the Executive Board of Rubean AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board/Personnel decisions / Executive Board

Stephan Kueck (former CEO of Computop Paygate GmbH) appointed to the Executive Board of Rubean AG



21-May-2026 / 12:11 CET/CEST

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Stephan Kueck (former CEO of Computop Paygate GmbH) appointed to the Executive Board of Rubean AG Dual leadership as Co-CEO alongside Jochen Pielage Munich, May 21, 2026. The Executive Board of the rapidly growing fintech company Rubean AG, Munich, (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, Symbol R1B:GR) has gained a new member.



At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board appointed Stephan Kueck as the new Co-CEO and CCO (Chief Commercial Officer) for a four-year term effective July 1, 2026. Kueck will lead the company alongside Jochen Pielage and will be primarily responsible for sales and marketing.



Previously, Kueck played a key role in leading the development of Computop Paygate GmbH, one of Germany’s leading payment service providers with a market share now exceeding 30 percent. Under his leadership, Computop grew from 26 to 190 employees, and revenue rose to over 20 million euros. Until recently, as CEO of Computop Paygate GmbH, Kueck was heavily involved in the integration and acquisition of the company by the Nexi Group (ISIN: IT0005366767, WKN: A2PF9H, Symbol NEXPF).



As a member of the Executive Board of Rubean AG, Kueck will once again contribute his experience with highly effective and scalable business models to drive strong revenue growth.



The Executive Board



About Rubean: Rubean AG, based in Munich, is a leading provider of software-only point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers, and merchants. Its offerings include the mobile softPOS solution PhonePOS, which enables merchants to accept card payments directly on their smartphones without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers, and large retail chains across Europe and is the only softPOS solution that supports the girocard (EC card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most over-the-counter trading venues and XETRA. For more information, please visit www.rubean.com



For further inquiries, please contact:



german communications AG

Jörg Bretschneider

Böhmersweg 5, D-20148 Hamburg

+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40

presse@german-communications.com



Jochen Pielage

Rubean AG

Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 Munich

+49 89 357560

jochen.pielage@rubean.com



End of Inside Information

21-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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