EQS-Adhoc: Steyr Motors AG: Björn Krausmann appointed new Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

EQS-Ad-hoc: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Steyr Motors AG: Björn Krausmann appointed new Chief Financial Officer (CFO)



19-May-2026 / 14:33 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Steyr Motors AG: Björn Krausmann appointed new Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Steyr, Austria, 19 May 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Steyr Motors AG resolved today to appoint Björn Krausmann as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Steyr Motors AG. Björn Krausmann will assume his Management Board mandate effective 1 June 2026. Krausmann will thus be appointed as the second member of the Management Board, alongside the current sole member, Julian Cassutti (CEO). The appointment is for a term of three years.

Further information about the new CFO will be posted shortly in the News section of the company’s website (https://ir.steyr-motors.com/en/publications/).

For more information, please contact:

Steyr Motors AG

Investor Relations

Phone: +43 676 6222367

E-mail: ir@steyr-motors.com

www.steyr-motors.com

Press Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Legal Notice:

This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase securities nor an invitation to submit an offer to buy or sell securities of Steyr Motors AG.

This announcement contains information that must be disclosed in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

This announcement is published on behalf of Steyr Motors AG by Julian Cassutti (CEO).