Steyr Motors Aktie
WKN DE: A40TC4 / ISIN: AT0000A3FW25
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19.05.2026 14:33:34
EQS-Adhoc: Steyr Motors AG: Björn Krausmann appointed new Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Steyr Motors AG: Björn Krausmann appointed new Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Steyr, Austria, 19 May 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Steyr Motors AG resolved today to appoint Björn Krausmann as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Steyr Motors AG. Björn Krausmann will assume his Management Board mandate effective 1 June 2026. Krausmann will thus be appointed as the second member of the Management Board, alongside the current sole member, Julian Cassutti (CEO). The appointment is for a term of three years.
Further information about the new CFO will be posted shortly in the News section of the company’s website (https://ir.steyr-motors.com/en/publications/).
For more information, please contact:
Steyr Motors AG
Press Contact
Legal Notice:
This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase securities nor an invitation to submit an offer to buy or sell securities of Steyr Motors AG.
This announcement contains information that must be disclosed in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).
This announcement is published on behalf of Steyr Motors AG by Julian Cassutti (CEO).
End of Inside Information
19-May-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steyr Motors AG
|Im Stadtgut B1
|4407 Steyr
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7252 2220
|E-mail:
|office@steyr-motors.com
|Internet:
|https://www.steyr-motors.com/de/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3FW25
|WKN:
|A40TC4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale); Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2329764
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2329764 19-May-2026 CET/CEST
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