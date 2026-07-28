Steyr Motors Aktie
WKN DE: A40TC4 / ISIN: AT0000A3FW25
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28.07.2026 20:48:04
EQS-Adhoc: Steyr Motors AG: Discussions about possible tender offer for all shares in Steyr Motors AG by Red Cat Holdings, Inc.
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase securities nor an invitation to submit an offer to buy or sell securities of Steyr Motors AG.
This announcement contains information that must be disclosed in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).
This announcement is published on behalf of Steyr Motors AG by Julian Cassutti (CEO).
End of Inside Information
28-Jul-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steyr Motors AG
|Im Stadtgut B1
|4407 Steyr
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7252 2220
|E-mail:
|office@steyr-motors.com
|Internet:
|https://www.steyr-motors.com/de/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3FW25
|WKN:
|A40TC4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale); Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|529900I7M6Z1HG0L8440
|EQS News ID:
|2372804
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2372804 28-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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