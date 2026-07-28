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Steyr Motors Aktie

Steyr Motors für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40TC4 / ISIN: AT0000A3FW25

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28.07.2026 20:48:04

EQS-Adhoc: Steyr Motors AG: Discussions about possible tender offer for all shares in Steyr Motors AG by Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer
Steyr Motors AG: Discussions about possible tender offer for all shares in Steyr Motors AG by Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

28-Jul-2026 / 20:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Steyr Motors AG: Discussions about possible tender offer for all shares in Steyr Motors AG by Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Steyr, Austria, 28 July 2026 – The Management Board of Steyr Motors AG (“Company”) confirms rumors that the Company conducted negotiations with Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Utah, USA; “Potential Bidder”) regarding the conclusion of a so-called business combination agreement in connection with a possible voluntary public tender offer of the Potential Bidder for all shares of the Company (ISIN: AT0000A3FW25). At the time of publication of this announcement, no further negotiations are taking place between the Company and the Potential Bidder.

For more information, please contact:

Steyr Motors AG
Investor Relations
Phone: +43 676 6222367
Email: ir@steyr-motors.com
www.steyr-motors.com

Press Contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Legal Notice:

This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase securities nor an invitation to submit an offer to buy or sell securities of Steyr Motors AG.

This announcement contains information that must be disclosed in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

This announcement is published on behalf of Steyr Motors AG by Julian Cassutti (CEO).



End of Inside Information

28-Jul-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Steyr Motors AG
Im Stadtgut B1
4407 Steyr
Austria
Phone: +43 7252 2220
E-mail: office@steyr-motors.com
Internet: https://www.steyr-motors.com/de/
ISIN: AT0000A3FW25
WKN: A40TC4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale); Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
LEI Code: 529900I7M6Z1HG0L8440
EQS News ID: 2372804

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2372804  28-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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