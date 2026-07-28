EQS-Adhoc: Steyr Motors AG: Discussions about possible tender offer for all shares in Steyr Motors AG by Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer

Steyr Motors AG: Discussions about possible tender offer for all shares in Steyr Motors AG by Red Cat Holdings, Inc.



28-Jul-2026 / 20:48 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



Steyr Motors AG: Discussions about possible tender offer for all shares in Steyr Motors AG by Red Cat Holdings, Inc.



Steyr, Austria, 28 July 2026 – The Management Board of Steyr Motors AG (“Company”) confirms rumors that the Company conducted negotiations with Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Utah, USA; “Potential Bidder”) regarding the conclusion of a so-called business combination agreement in connection with a possible voluntary public tender offer of the Potential Bidder for all shares of the Company (ISIN: AT0000A3FW25). At the time of publication of this announcement, no further negotiations are taking place between the Company and the Potential Bidder.



For more information, please contact:



Steyr Motors AG

Investor Relations

Phone: +43 676 6222367

Email: ir@steyr-motors.com

www.steyr-motors.com



Press Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de



Legal Notice:

This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase securities nor an invitation to submit an offer to buy or sell securities of Steyr Motors AG.

This announcement contains information that must be disclosed in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

This announcement is published on behalf of Steyr Motors AG by Julian Cassutti (CEO).