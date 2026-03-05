EQS-Adhoc: Steyr Motors AG: Proposal of a dividend of EUR 0.25 per share

EQS-Ad-hoc: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Dividend

Steyr Motors AG: Proposal of a dividend of EUR 0.25 per share



05-March-2026 / 09:46 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



Steyr, Austria, 5 March 2026 – The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Steyr Motors AG today decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting for the 2025 financial year the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.25 per dividend-entitled share.

The details of the resolution proposal will be published separately and in a timely manner before the Annual General Meeting of Steyr Motors AG, which will take place on April 10, 2026. The final resolution on the appropriation of retained earnings is the responsibility of the Annual General Meeting.

The annual financial statements of Steyr Motors AG for the 2025 financial year will be published on March 6, 2026, at www.steyr-motors.com.

For more information, please contact:

Steyr Motors AG

Investor Relations

Phone: +436766222367

E-mail: ir@steyr-motors.com

www.steyr-motors.com

Press Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Legal Notice:

This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase securities nor an invitation to submit an offer to buy or sell securities of Steyr Motors AG.

This announcement contains information that must be disclosed in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

This announcement is published on behalf of Steyr Motors AG by Julian Cassutti (CEO).