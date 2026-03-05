Steyr Motors Aktie
WKN DE: A40TC4 / ISIN: AT0000A3FW25
|
05.03.2026 09:46:54
EQS-Adhoc: Steyr Motors AG: Proposal of a dividend of EUR 0.25 per share
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Steyr, Austria, 5 March 2026 – The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Steyr Motors AG today decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting for the 2025 financial year the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.25 per dividend-entitled share.
The details of the resolution proposal will be published separately and in a timely manner before the Annual General Meeting of Steyr Motors AG, which will take place on April 10, 2026. The final resolution on the appropriation of retained earnings is the responsibility of the Annual General Meeting.
The annual financial statements of Steyr Motors AG for the 2025 financial year will be published on March 6, 2026, at www.steyr-motors.com.
For more information, please contact:
Steyr Motors AG
Press Contact
Legal Notice:
This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase securities nor an invitation to submit an offer to buy or sell securities of Steyr Motors AG.
This announcement contains information that must be disclosed in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).
This announcement is published on behalf of Steyr Motors AG by Julian Cassutti (CEO).
End of Inside Information
05-March-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steyr Motors AG
|Im Stadtgut B1
|4407 Steyr
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7252 2220
|E-mail:
|office@steyr-motors.com
|Internet:
|https://www.steyr-motors.com/de/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3FW25
|WKN:
|A40TC4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale); Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2285846
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2285846 05-March-2026 CET/CEST
