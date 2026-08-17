EQS-Adhoc: Steyr Motors AG revises guidance for fiscal year 2026 and withdraws medium-term outlook for 2027

EQS-Ad-hoc: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Steyr Motors AG revises guidance for fiscal year 2026 and withdraws medium-term outlook for 2027



17-Aug-2026 / 08:08 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



Steyr Motors AG revises guidance for fiscal year 2026 and withdraws medium-term outlook for 2027

Steyr, Austria, 17 August 2026 – The Management Board of Steyr Motors AG (ISIN: AT0000A3FW25, “Steyr Motors”) has today resolved to revise its guidance for fiscal year 2026 and to withdraw its medium-term outlook for fiscal year 2027.

This decision is driven by delays in international defense projects, in particular as a result of delays in public procurement, approval, and acceptance processes. As a consequence, revenues of approximately EUR 10 million that were originally planned for the first half of 2026 could not be realized. These revenues are also unlikely to be compensated in the second half of 2026. Further timing delays in the second half of 2026 cannot be ruled out. Against this backdrop, the previously communicated guidance targets are no longer expected to be achieved at this time.

In the first half of 2026, the Steyr Motors Group generated revenues of EUR 22.8 million (H1 2025: EUR 23.1 million). Adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 0.1 million.

Based on the updated assessment, the Management Board now expects revenue growth of 15% to 25% for fiscal year 2026 compared to fiscal year 2025. Based on the Group’s 2025 revenues of EUR 48.5 million, this corresponds to expected Group revenues of approximately EUR 56 million to EUR 61 million. Previously, the Management Board had expected revenues of EUR 75 million to EUR 95 million for 2026. For fiscal year 2026, the Management Board now expects an EBIT margin of 8% to 12%. The prior guidance had anticipated an EBIT margin of at least 15%.

The delays also affect the medium-term outlook for fiscal year 2027, which had projected revenues of approximately EUR 140 million and EBIT of approximately EUR 40 million. Based on the Management Board’s updated assessment, these targets will not be achieved in fiscal year 2027. The Management Board therefore withdraws its medium-term outlook for 2027. In the Management Board’s view, the underlying demand for the affected projects remains intact. However, the expected revenue contributions are partially shifting by one to two years.

The half-year report will be published on 19 August 2026.



For further information, please contact:

Steyr Motors AG

Investor Relations

Phone: +436766222367

E-mail: ir@steyr-motors.com

www.steyr-motors.com

Press contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Legal Notice:

This announcement contains information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

This announcement is published on behalf of Steyr Motors AG by Julian Cassutti (CEO, Chairman of the Management Board) and Björn Krausmann (CFO, Member of the Management Board).

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement, in particular those relating to expected revenue and earnings contributions, the further development of the project pipeline, and future business opportunities, are forward-looking statements. They are based on the Management Board’s current expectations and assessments and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual developments and results may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in these statements due to a variety of factors.