Steyr Motors Aktie
WKN DE: A40TC4 / ISIN: AT0000A3FW25
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17.08.2026 08:08:04
EQS-Adhoc: Steyr Motors AG revises guidance for fiscal year 2026 and withdraws medium-term outlook for 2027
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Steyr, Austria, 17 August 2026 – The Management Board of Steyr Motors AG (ISIN: AT0000A3FW25, “Steyr Motors”) has today resolved to revise its guidance for fiscal year 2026 and to withdraw its medium-term outlook for fiscal year 2027.
This decision is driven by delays in international defense projects, in particular as a result of delays in public procurement, approval, and acceptance processes. As a consequence, revenues of approximately EUR 10 million that were originally planned for the first half of 2026 could not be realized. These revenues are also unlikely to be compensated in the second half of 2026. Further timing delays in the second half of 2026 cannot be ruled out. Against this backdrop, the previously communicated guidance targets are no longer expected to be achieved at this time.
In the first half of 2026, the Steyr Motors Group generated revenues of EUR 22.8 million (H1 2025: EUR 23.1 million). Adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 0.1 million.
Based on the updated assessment, the Management Board now expects revenue growth of 15% to 25% for fiscal year 2026 compared to fiscal year 2025. Based on the Group’s 2025 revenues of EUR 48.5 million, this corresponds to expected Group revenues of approximately EUR 56 million to EUR 61 million. Previously, the Management Board had expected revenues of EUR 75 million to EUR 95 million for 2026. For fiscal year 2026, the Management Board now expects an EBIT margin of 8% to 12%. The prior guidance had anticipated an EBIT margin of at least 15%.
The delays also affect the medium-term outlook for fiscal year 2027, which had projected revenues of approximately EUR 140 million and EBIT of approximately EUR 40 million. Based on the Management Board’s updated assessment, these targets will not be achieved in fiscal year 2027. The Management Board therefore withdraws its medium-term outlook for 2027. In the Management Board’s view, the underlying demand for the affected projects remains intact. However, the expected revenue contributions are partially shifting by one to two years.
The half-year report will be published on 19 August 2026.
Steyr Motors AG
Press contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Legal Notice:
This announcement contains information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).
Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement, in particular those relating to expected revenue and earnings contributions, the further development of the project pipeline, and future business opportunities, are forward-looking statements. They are based on the Management Board’s current expectations and assessments and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual developments and results may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in these statements due to a variety of factors.
End of Inside Information
17-Aug-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steyr Motors AG
|Im Stadtgut B1
|4407 Steyr
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7252 2220
|E-mail:
|office@steyr-motors.com
|Internet:
|https://www.steyr-motors.com/de/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3FW25
|WKN:
|A40TC4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale); Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|529900I7M6Z1HG0L8440
|EQS News ID:
|2383468
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2383468 17-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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