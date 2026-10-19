Steyr Motors Aktie

Steyr Motors für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40TC4 / ISIN: AT0000A3FW25

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19.10.2026 07:31:33

EQS-Adhoc: Steyr Motors AG: Voluntary public tender offer by SMOT Acquisition GmbH, a subsidiary of Red Cat Holdings, Inc., for all shares in Steyr Motors AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer
Steyr Motors AG: Voluntary public tender offer by SMOT Acquisition GmbH, a subsidiary of Red Cat Holdings, Inc., for all shares in Steyr Motors AG

19-Oct-2026 / 07:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Steyr Motors AG: Voluntary public tender offer by SMOT Acquisition GmbH, a subsidiary of Red Cat Holdings, Inc., for all shares in Steyr Motors AG

Steyr, Austria, 19 October 2026 – Steyr Motors AG (the “Company”) (ISIN: AT0000A3FW25 / LEI: 529900I7M6Z1HG0L8440) has been informed that SMOT Acquisition GmbH, a limited liability company (GmbH) incorporated under the laws of Austria with its registered office in Vienna (the “Bidder”), intends to make a voluntary public tender offer addressed to all shareholders of the Company in the form of a cash offer for all shares in the Company (the “Steyr Shares”) (the “Offer”). The Bidder is a wholly owned subsidiary of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (“Red Cat”), a Nevada corporation with its principal executive offices in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States, listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “RCAT”. The offer price will be EUR 39.00 (in words: thirty-nine euros) in cash per Steyr Share. The Offer is expected to be subject to customary conditions, including foreign direct investment (FDI) clearances as well as a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one Steyr Share. The Bidder expects completion of the Offer – subject to regulatory clearances and further customary conditions – in the first half of 2027.

In addition, the Company has been informed that the Bidder has entered into an agreement with B&C Holding Österreich GmbH holding approximately 15% of the Steyr Shares. Under this agreement, B&C Holding Österreich GmbH is obliged, in accordance with the respective agreement, to accept the Offer for all Steyr Shares held by it.

Subject to a positive review of the legal and economic terms based on the final offer document and the adoption of the necessary resolutions by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, the Company intends to support the Offer.

Company profile of Steyr Motors AG

Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of special high-performance engines with high power density and durability. The company’s engines are used primarily in defense special-purpose vehicles, boats (both defense and civil) as well as auxiliary power units (APU) for main battle tanks and locomotives.

For more information, please contact:

Steyr Motors AG
Investor Relations
Phone: +43 676 6222367
Email: ir@steyr-motors.com
www.steyr-motors.com

Press Contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Legal Notice:

This announcement constitutes neither an offer to purchase securities nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell securities of Steyr Motors AG.

This announcement contains information that is required to be published pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

Certain statements herein are forward-looking statements. They are based on the current expectations and assessments of the Management Board and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual developments and results may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in these statements due to various factors.

This announcement is published on behalf of Steyr Motors AG by Julian Cassutti (CEO, Chairman of the Management Board) and Björn Krausmann (CFO, Member of the Management Board).



End of Inside Information

19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Steyr Motors AG
Im Stadtgut B1
4407 Steyr
Austria
Phone: +43 7252 2220
E-mail: office@steyr-motors.com
Internet: https://www.steyr-motors.com/de/
ISIN: AT0000A3FW25
WKN: A40TC4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale); Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
LEI Code: 529900I7M6Z1HG0L8440
EQS News ID: 2417608

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2417608  19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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