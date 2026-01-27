EQS-Adhoc: STRABAG SE expects EBIT margin of at least 6.5% for 2025 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Annual Results

STRABAG SE expects EBIT margin of at least 6.5% for 2025 financial year



STRABAG SE expects EBIT margin of at least 6.5% for 2025 financial year EBIT margin for 2025 higher than expected with at least 6.5%

Output volume in 2025 of approx. € 20.4 billion

The Management Board of STRABAG SE expects the EBIT margin for the 2025 financial year to have significantly exceeded the previously forecast value with an amount of at least 6.5%. This assessment is based on an evaluation of indicative key figures that was completed today. According to current estimates, output volume in the 2025 financial year reached approximately € 20.4 billion, representing an increase of around 6% year on year.



The higher figure was driven, among other factors, by positive effects from major projects in Germany and in the international business, particularly in the infrastructure segment. As in the previous year, mild weather conditions in Germany also had a positive impact, leading to a higher utilisation of capacities towards the end of the year.



