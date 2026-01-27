STRABAG Aktie
WKN: STR / ISIN: AT000000STR1
|
27.01.2026 12:19:23
EQS-Adhoc: STRABAG SE expects EBIT margin of at least 6.5% for 2025 financial year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Annual Results
STRABAG SE expects EBIT margin of at least 6.5% for 2025 financial year
The Management Board of STRABAG SE expects the EBIT margin for the 2025 financial year to have significantly exceeded the previously forecast value with an amount of at least 6.5%. This assessment is based on an evaluation of indicative key figures that was completed today. According to current estimates, output volume in the 2025 financial year reached approximately € 20.4 billion, representing an increase of around 6% year on year.
The higher figure was driven, among other factors, by positive effects from major projects in Germany and in the international business, particularly in the infrastructure segment. As in the previous year, mild weather conditions in Germany also had a positive impact, leading to a higher utilisation of capacities towards the end of the year.
The final initial figures for the 2025 financial year, including guidance for 2026, will be published as scheduled on 12 February 2026.
