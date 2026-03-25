EQS-Adhoc: STRATEC POSTS IMPAIRMENTS, REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR 2025, AND OFFERS GUIDANCE FOR 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): Significant extraordinary expenses/Forecast / Other

STRATEC POSTS IMPAIRMENTS, REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR 2025, AND OFFERS GUIDANCE FOR 2026



25-March-2026 / 19:41 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





STRATEC POSTS IMPAIRMENTS, REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR 2025, AND OFFERS GUIDANCE FOR 2026

Birkenfeld, March 25, 2026

Based on preliminary figures, STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard) can report an EBIT margin of 10.0% for the 2025 financial year (previous year: 13.0%) after adjustment for one-off items, including the impairments presented below. Consolidated sales for 2025 are expected to amount to € 250.9 million (previous year: € 257.6 million), falling 1.1% short of the previous year’s figure on a constant-currency basis (nominal: -2.6%). The company therefore met its most recently communicated financial guidance (constant-currency sales at around the previous year’s level; adjusted EBIT margin at lower end of corridor of 10.0% to 12.0%).

In connection with the annual impairment test performed when preparing the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2025, STRATEC is recognizing impairments totaling € 10.5 million on intangible assets and inventories. These impairments for the 2025 financial year essentially relate to a delayed market launch and to decreased sales potential for a product family in the Diatron brand.

Given robust demand for systems in the fields of immunoassays and immunohematology and a slight recovery in the field of molecular diagnostics, for the 2026 financial year STRATEC expects to generate year-on-year constant-currency consolidated sales growth in a medium to high single-digit percentage range. The resultant benefits of scale are expected to be partly to fully offset by rising input costs attributable to factors including the impact of geopolitical conflicts. Accordingly, the adjusted EBIT margin for 2026 is expected at around the previous year’s level. Based on intra-year order forecasts, sales growth will predominantly materialize in the second half of 2026, while the first quarter is expected to see a sharp reduction in sales, accompanied by an associated dip in profitability, not least as a result of the high volume of development sales realized in the previous year.

STRATEC will publish its definitive results for the 2025 financial year and its 2025 Annual Report on schedule on April 28, 2026. Due in particular to numerous upcoming product launches, STRATEC will on the same date also publish new targets for the development in its sales and margin in the medium term.

FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:

STRATEC SE

Jan Keppeler, CFA | Investor Relations, Sustainability & Corporate Communications

Tel: +49 7082 7916-6515

ir@stratec.com

www.stratec.com