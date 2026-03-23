EQS-Adhoc: Ströer plans a dividend of €1.85 for fiscal year 2025 and approves a share buyback program of up to €50 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend payments

Ströer plans a dividend of €1.85 for fiscal year 2025 and approves a share buyback program of up to €50 million



23-March-2026 / 12:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Cologne, March 23, 2026:



Ströer Management SE, the general partner of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA, resolved today to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of €1.85 per dividend-entitled share for the 2025 fiscal year.



In addition, based on the results of the 2025 fiscal year and firmly convinced that Ströer will continue to grow sustainably and profitably against the backdrop of the digital transformation toward an AI-supported platform business, the general partner has decided to implement a share buyback program with a total buyback volume of 50 million euros. The program is scheduled to be completed by November 2026. Against the backdrop of the company’s unchanged, resilient strategic positioning in its core business -even under challenging market conditions - this continues the optimization of capital allocation that began in previous years. The share buyback program is intended for the purpose of canceling the shares and is to be conducted in accordance with the “safe harbor” rules under Article 5 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, in conjunction with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016, and within certain price parameters. The share buyback program is being carried out on the basis of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA on June 11, 2024, pursuant to which the general partner of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA is authorized until June 10, 2028, to acquire treasury shares representing up to 10% of the share capital of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA for any permissible purpose.



The general partner

Udo Müller

Co-Chief Executive Officer

Ströer Management SE



IR Contact:

Christoph Löhrke

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Head of Investor & Credit Relations

Ströer-Allee 1 | D-50999 Köln

Telephone: +49 (0)2236 / 96 45-356

E-Mail: CLoehrke@stroeer.de



End of Inside Information

23-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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