EQS-Adhoc: SunMirror AG: : LOSS OF CONTROL OVER LITHIUM 1 PTY

EQS-Ad-hoc: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SunMirror AG: : LOSS OF CONTROL OVER LITHIUM 1 PTY



01-Aug-2022 / 16:12 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

PUBLICATION OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 (MARKET ABUSE REGULATION MAR)

SUNMIRROR AG: LOSS OF CONTROL OVER LITHIUM 1 PTY

Zug, Switzerland: August 1st, 2022. SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; ISIN CH0396131929) hereby announces that it received information that it lost control over its (former) indirect subsidiary Lithium 1 Pty, Australia.

Based on the information received, Lithium 1 Ptys directors performed a share capital increase for, in the view of SunMirror AG, no adequate consideration in favour of Mr Paul Watts, a former owner of Lithium 1 Pty, in June 2022. It appears that following such registered share capital increase Mr. Paul Watts now holds approx. 92.6 % of all shares in Lithium 1 Pty.

Lithium 1 Pty holds the Moolyella and Kingston-Keith/Mt. Keith projects for which exploration license were granted.

SunMirror AG and its officers were not made aware of such process and did not approve any of the actions by the Lithium 1 directors. SunMirror AG is evaluating the situation and taking legal measures to protect its interests.

About SunMirror AG

The Group invests into strategic mineral exploration assets with a focus on sustainable green battery metals, like cobalt, lithium and nickel, as well as Iron Ore and Gold deposits in developed markets. The company aims to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those assets to strategic buyers. SunMirror is differentiated by taking a mine-to-market approach to sustainability across the value chain, creating a mining industry best practice.

The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (official market, ticker: ROR1) and are traded on the regulated unofficial markets Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Berlin (ticker: ROR) as well as on tradegate and Xetra. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.

