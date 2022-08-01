Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.08.2022 16:12:20

EQS-Adhoc: SunMirror AG: : LOSS OF CONTROL OVER LITHIUM 1 PTY

EQS-Ad-hoc: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SunMirror AG: : LOSS OF CONTROL OVER LITHIUM 1 PTY

01-Aug-2022 / 16:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PUBLICATION OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 (MARKET ABUSE REGULATION MAR)

SUNMIRROR AG: LOSS OF CONTROL OVER LITHIUM 1 PTY

 

Zug, Switzerland: August 1st, 2022. SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; ISIN CH0396131929) hereby announces that it received information that it lost control over its (former) indirect subsidiary Lithium 1 Pty, Australia.

 

Based on the information received, Lithium 1 Ptys directors performed a share capital increase for, in the view of SunMirror AG, no adequate consideration in favour of Mr Paul Watts, a former owner of Lithium 1 Pty, in June 2022. It appears that following such registered share capital increase Mr. Paul Watts now holds approx. 92.6 % of all shares in Lithium 1 Pty.

 

Lithium 1 Pty holds the Moolyella and Kingston-Keith/Mt. Keith projects for which exploration license were granted.

 

SunMirror AG and its officers were not made aware of such process and did not approve any of the actions by the Lithium 1 directors.  SunMirror AG is evaluating the situation and taking legal measures to protect its interests.

* * * * *

About SunMirror AG

The Group invests into strategic mineral exploration assets with a focus on sustainable green battery metals, like cobalt, lithium and nickel, as well as Iron Ore and Gold deposits in developed markets. The company aims to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those assets to strategic buyers. SunMirror is differentiated by taking a mine-to-market approach to sustainability across the value chain, creating a mining industry best practice.

The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (official market, ticker: ROR1) and are traded on the regulated unofficial markets Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Berlin (ticker: ROR) as well as on tradegate and Xetra. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.

Contact

Dr. Reuter Investor Relations
Dr. Eva Reuter

Office Frankfurt
Friedrich Ebert Anlage 35-37
Tower 185
60327 Frankfurt Germany
Tel:+49 (0) 69 1532 5857
 

Office Münster
Oststr. 12b
48145 Münster - Germany

Web: https://www.dr-reuter.eu

01-Aug-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: SunMirror AG
Steinhauserstrasse 74
6300 Zug
Switzerland
E-mail: info@sunmirror.ch
Internet: https://www.sunmirror.ch
ISIN: CH0396131929
WKN: A2JCKK
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1410597

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1410597  01-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

