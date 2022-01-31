|
31.01.2022 19:54:39
EQS-Adhoc: SunMirror AG: Re-Opening of the Compulsory Convertible Bond
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Zug, Switzerland: 31 January 2022 - SunMirror AG ("SunMirror", "Company") on 20 December 2021 announced that it had placed a compulsory convertible bond within the framework of a private placement with institutional investors. The gross issuing proceeds from the compulsory convertible bond amounted to EUR 3.5 million. The Company has now decided to offer the convertible to further institutional investors with the aim of closing the offer during February 2022.
CEO Heinz Kubli: "As a result of recent strong developments on the market for cobalt and lithium we see increased interest towards our projects in Australia and in Finland. By raising additional funds, we plan to accelerate our work programs, especially in Finland, and thereby sooner approach production phase."
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About SunMirror AG
The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR1) as well as on Xetra and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR). For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.
31-Jan-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SunMirror AG
|Steinhauserstrasse 74
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|info@sunmirror.ch
|Internet:
|https://www.sunmirror.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0396131929
|WKN:
|A2JCKK
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1274854
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1274854 31-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SunMirror AG Inhaber-Akt
|242,00
|-8,33%
