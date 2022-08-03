|
EQS-Adhoc: SunMirror AG: REGAINING OF CONTROL OVER LITHIUM 1 PTY LTD
EQS-Ad-hoc: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PUBLICATION OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 (MARKET ABUSE REGULATION MAR)
SUNMIRROR AG: REGAINING OF CONTROL OVER LITHIUM 1 PTY LTD
Zug, Switzerland: August 3, 2022. SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; ISIN CH0396131929) hereby announces that based on available information that it is again registered as sole shareholder of its indirect subsidiary Lithium 1 Pty Ltd, Australia.
Lithium 1 Pty Ltd holds the Moolyella and Kingston-Keith/Mt. Keith projects for which exploration license were granted.
About SunMirror AG
The Group invests into strategic mineral exploration assets with a focus on sustainable green battery metals, like cobalt, lithium and nickel, as well as Iron Ore and Gold deposits in developed markets. The company aims to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those assets to strategic buyers. SunMirror is differentiated by taking a mine-to-market approach to sustainability across the value chain, creating a mining industry best practice.
The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (official market, ticker: ROR1) and are traded on the regulated unofficial markets Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Berlin (ticker: ROR) as well as on tradegate and Xetra. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.
Contact
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations
Office Frankfurt
Office Münster
Web: https://www.dr-reuter.eu
03-Aug-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SunMirror AG
|Steinhauserstrasse 74
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|info@sunmirror.ch
|Internet:
|https://www.sunmirror.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0396131929
|WKN:
|A2JCKK
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1412589
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1412589 03-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
