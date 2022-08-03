Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
03.08.2022 12:13:17

EQS-Adhoc: SunMirror AG: REGAINING OF CONTROL OVER LITHIUM 1 PTY LTD

EQS-Ad-hoc: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SunMirror AG: REGAINING OF CONTROL OVER LITHIUM 1 PTY LTD

03-Aug-2022 / 12:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PUBLICATION OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 (MARKET ABUSE REGULATION MAR)

SUNMIRROR AG: REGAINING OF CONTROL OVER LITHIUM 1 PTY LTD

 

Zug, Switzerland: August 3, 2022. SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; ISIN CH0396131929) hereby announces that based on available information that it is again registered as sole shareholder of its indirect subsidiary Lithium 1 Pty Ltd, Australia.

 

Lithium 1 Pty Ltd holds the Moolyella and Kingston-Keith/Mt. Keith projects for which exploration license were granted.

 

* * * * *

About SunMirror AG

The Group invests into strategic mineral exploration assets with a focus on sustainable green battery metals, like cobalt, lithium and nickel, as well as Iron Ore and Gold deposits in developed markets. The company aims to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those assets to strategic buyers. SunMirror is differentiated by taking a mine-to-market approach to sustainability across the value chain, creating a mining industry best practice.

The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (official market, ticker: ROR1) and are traded on the regulated unofficial markets Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Berlin (ticker: ROR) as well as on tradegate and Xetra. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.

Contact

Dr. Reuter Investor Relations
Dr. Eva Reuter

Office Frankfurt
Friedrich Ebert Anlage 35-37
Tower 185
60327 Frankfurt Germany
Tel:+49 (0) 69 1532 5857
 

Office Münster
Oststr. 12b
48145 Münster - Germany

Web: https://www.dr-reuter.eu

03-Aug-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: SunMirror AG
Steinhauserstrasse 74
6300 Zug
Switzerland
E-mail: info@sunmirror.ch
Internet: https://www.sunmirror.ch
ISIN: CH0396131929
WKN: A2JCKK
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1412589

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1412589  03-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

