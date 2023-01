EQS-Adhoc: Supervisory Board appoints Hans-Joachim Ziems to the Executive Board of Leoni AG as Chief Restructuring Officer

EQS-Ad-hoc: LEONI AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Supervisory Board appoints Hans-Joachim Ziems to the Executive Board of Leoni AG as Chief Restructuring Officer



09-Jan-2023 / 13:43 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Supervisory Board appoints Hans-Joachim Ziems to the Executive Board of Leoni AG as Chief Restructuring Officer

Nuremberg, 9 January 2023 The Supervisory Board of Leoni AG (ISIN: DE0005408884 / WKN: 540888) today resolved to appoint Hans-Joachim Ziems as Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO) to the Executive Board with effect from 10 January 2023.

Since the buyer surprisingly refused to close the sale of the Business Group Automotive Cable Solutions (BG AM), Hans-Joachim Ziems is to be responsible for the necessary adjustment of the refinancing plan and its implementation.

Mr Ziems was already a member of the Executive Board of Leoni AG in the CRO function from April 2020 to March 2021.

Contact for journalists

LEONI AG

Gregor le Claire

Corporate Press Officer

Phone: +49 911 2023-226

E-mail: gregor.leclaire@leoni.com



Contact for investors

LEONI AG

Rolf Becker

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Phone: +49 911 2023-134

E-mail: rolf.becker@leoni.com