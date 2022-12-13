EQS-Adhoc: SURTECO GROUP SE: Acquisition of the 'Laminates and performance films and coated fabrics' business from Omnova Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of Synthomer plc

EQS-Ad-hoc: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

SURTECO GROUP SE: Acquisition of the 'Laminates and performance films and coated fabrics' business from Omnova Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of Synthomer plc



13-Dec-2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Buttenwiesen, 13 December 2022 SURTECO GROUP SE, via its subsidiary SURTECO North America Inc., USA, acquires the "Laminates and performance films and coated fabrics" business from Synthomer plc´s subsidiary, Omnova Solutions Inc., USA. A respective purchase agreement was signed today. The completion of the Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approval. The closing is also subject to Synthomer plc´s shareholders´ approval.

The business units specialize in the production and sale of laminates, foils and vinyl-coated fabrics and employ a total of around 880 people at locations in the USA and Thailand. Sales in 2021 were USD 254 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were USD 32 million.

The total purchase price amounts to USD 255 million. SURTECO is financing the transaction via bridge financing.

The SURTECO Group (2021: sales 757.1 million; EBIT 72.5 million; approx. 3,100 employees) wants to strengthen its market presence in the USA and in Asia, as well as expand the product portfolio with the takeover of these business areas.

Contact:Martin MillerInvestor Relationsir@surteco-group.com+49 (0)8274 9988-508