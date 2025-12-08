EQS-Adhoc: SURTECO GROUP SE: Adjustment of the forecast for 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Profit Warning

SURTECO GROUP SE: Adjustment of the forecast for 2025



Buttenwiesen, 8 December 2025 – Die SURTECO GROUP SE announces the adjustment of the forecast for the business year 2025.

Based on the most recent publication, consolidated sales revenue and adjusted EBITDA were previously expected to be at the lower end of the forecast ranges of € 850 million to € 900 million for sales revenue and € 85 million to € 105 million for adjusted EBITDA.

The Management Board has adjusted its full-year forecast for the business year 2025 and now expects consolidated sales revenue of € 810 million to € 820 million and adjusted EBITDA of € 75 million to € 80 million.

The background to this is surprisingly dramatically weak sales revenues and thus also an unexpectedly lower adjusted EBITDA according to preliminary figures for November 2025. This is the result of persistently weak demand, particularly in Europe and the USA.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated from earnings before depreciation and amortization, financial results, and income taxes, less extraordinary income, transaction costs, consulting costs, depreciation for material inventories from the discontinuation of the impregnating business and provisions for personnel measures.

Contact:Martin MillerInvestor Relationsir@surteco-group.com+49 (0)8274 9988-508