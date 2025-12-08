Handeln Sie CFDs auf die beliebtesten Aktien, Kryptos, Indizes und mehr in Österreich! (79% der CFD-Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld.) -w-

SURTECO GROUP Aktie

WKN: 517690 / ISIN: DE0005176903

08.12.2025 19:10:04

EQS-Adhoc: SURTECO GROUP SE: Adjustment of the forecast for 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Profit Warning
SURTECO GROUP SE: Adjustment of the forecast for 2025

08-Dec-2025 / 19:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SURTECO GROUP SE: Adjustment of the forecast for 2025

 

Buttenwiesen, 8 December 2025 – Die SURTECO GROUP SE announces the adjustment of the forecast for the business year 2025.

Based on the most recent publication, consolidated sales revenue and adjusted EBITDA were previously expected to be at the lower end of the forecast ranges of € 850 million to € 900 million for sales revenue and € 85 million to € 105 million for adjusted EBITDA.

The Management Board has adjusted its full-year forecast for the business year 2025 and now expects consolidated sales revenue of € 810 million to € 820 million and adjusted EBITDA of € 75 million to € 80 million.

The background to this is surprisingly dramatically weak sales revenues and thus also an unexpectedly lower adjusted EBITDA according to preliminary figures for November 2025. This is the result of persistently weak demand, particularly in Europe and the USA.

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated from earnings before depreciation and amortization, financial results, and income taxes, less extraordinary income, transaction costs, consulting costs, depreciation for material inventories from the discontinuation of the impregnating business and provisions for personnel measures.


Contact:
Martin Miller
Investor Relations
ir@surteco-group.com
+49 (0)8274 9988-508


End of Inside Information

08-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SURTECO GROUP SE
Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
86647 Buttenwiesen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8274 99 88-0
E-mail: ir@surteco.com
Internet: www.surteco.com
ISIN: DE0005176903
WKN: 517 690
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2242006

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2242006  08-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

