WKN: 517690 / ISIN: DE0005176903

28.01.2026 12:48:53

EQS-Adhoc: SURTECO GROUP SE: Examines strategic options for focusing the group

EQS-Ad-hoc: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
SURTECO GROUP SE: Examines strategic options for focusing the group

28-Jan-2026 / 12:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulations (MAR)
SURTECO GROUP SE examines strategic options for focusing the group

Buttenwiesen, 28 January 2026
The Management Board, in consultation with the Supervisory Board, has made the fundamental decision to examine the strategic options for the future of the Group. This includes exploring the possibility of selling the Profiles and Edgebands business units. These preparations are open-ended. No discussions with potential buyers have yet taken place. SURTECO GROUP SE is issuing this announcement in response to rumors.
Contact:
Martin Miller
Investor Relations
ir@surteco-group.com
+49 (0)8274 9988-508


End of Inside Information

28-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SURTECO GROUP SE
Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
86647 Buttenwiesen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8274 99 88-0
E-mail: ir@surteco.com
Internet: www.surteco.com
ISIN: DE0005176903
WKN: 517 690
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2267380

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2267380  28-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

