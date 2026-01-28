SURTECO GROUP Aktie
WKN: 517690 / ISIN: DE0005176903
28.01.2026 12:48:53
EQS-Adhoc: SURTECO GROUP SE: Examines strategic options for focusing the group
EQS-Ad-hoc: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulations (MAR)
SURTECO GROUP SE examines strategic options for focusing the group
Buttenwiesen, 28 January 2026
The Management Board, in consultation with the Supervisory Board, has made the fundamental decision to examine the strategic options for the future of the Group. This includes exploring the possibility of selling the Profiles and Edgebands business units. These preparations are open-ended. No discussions with potential buyers have yet taken place. SURTECO GROUP SE is issuing this announcement in response to rumors.
Contact:
Martin Miller
Investor Relations
ir@surteco-group.com
+49 (0)8274 9988-508
End of Inside Information
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!

Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
