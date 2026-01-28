EQS-Adhoc: SURTECO GROUP SE: Examines strategic options for focusing the group

EQS-Ad-hoc: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

SURTECO GROUP SE: Examines strategic options for focusing the group



28-Jan-2026 / 12:48 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulations (MAR)

SURTECO GROUP SE examines strategic options for focusing the group



Buttenwiesen, 28 January 2026

The Management Board, in consultation with the Supervisory Board, has made the fundamental decision to examine the strategic options for the future of the Group. This includes exploring the possibility of selling the Profiles and Edgebands business units. These preparations are open-ended. No discussions with potential buyers have yet taken place. SURTECO GROUP SE is issuing this announcement in response to rumors.

Contact:

Martin Miller

Investor Relations

ir@surteco-group.com

+49 (0)8274 9988-508



