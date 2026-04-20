SURTECO GROUP Aktie
WKN: 517690 / ISIN: DE0005176903
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20.04.2026 15:16:34
EQS-Adhoc: SURTECO GROUP SE: Extension of existing financing through 2029
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EQS-Ad-hoc: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Other
SURTECO GROUP SE: Extension of existing financing through 2029
Buttenwiesen, 20 April 2026
SURTECO GROUP SE has reached an agreement with the financing syndicate banks and the vast majority of the promissory note holders on a term sheet for the extension of the current financing until 28 December 2029.
Based on the draft of an expert opinion prepared in conjunction with IDW-S6 Standard, the company has agreed with the banks and promissory note holders on measures to strengthen its financial position, earnings, and liquidity by 2029. The expert opinion is based on the existing group structure, excluding any potential divestitures. Among other things, SURTECO GROUP SE has agreed to suspend dividend payments during the restructuring period and to maintain an agreed minimum liquidity threshold in addition to the existing covenants. The company has also reached an agreement with the banks and promissory note holders to adjust the agreed financial covenants to reflect the company’s current financial and earnings situation. As collateral, first-ranking share pledges have been provided for the creditors of the syndicated loan, and second-ranking share pledges for selected subsidiaries of the debtor have been provided for the promissory note creditors. In addition, security interests are provided for.
The decision regarding a potential sale of the Profiles and/or Edgebands divisions (see the Company’s ad hoc announcement dated 28 January 2026 regarding the review of strategic options) will be made by the Company’s governing bodies in accordance with their fiduciary duties. The Management Board plans to use any proceeds from the sale to reduce financial liabilities. The company will temporarily strengthen its management capabilities with expertise in transformation and restructuring.
Contact:
Martin Miller
Investor Relations
ir@surteco-group.com
+49 (0)8274 9988-508
End of Inside Information
20-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SURTECO GROUP SE
|Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
|86647 Buttenwiesen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)8274 99 88-0
|E-mail:
|ir@surteco.com
|Internet:
|www.surteco.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005176903
|WKN:
|517 690
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2291458
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2291458 20-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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