|
27.07.2023 17:08:43
EQS-Adhoc: SUSS MicroTec adjusts forecast for fiscal year 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Forecast
Garching, July 27, 2023 After a thorough analysis of the expected sales and earnings development in the second half of the year, the Management Board of SÜSS MicroTec SE has concluded that the guidance for the full year 2023 is probably not achievable. This is due to the disappointing business development in the MicroOptics segment in the first half of 2023, combined with the uncertainty as to whether there will be a noticeable improvement in the situation in the second half of the year. In the first half of the year, sales in the MicroOptics segment fell by 40.1 % to 13.0 million (previous year: 21.7 million). EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) deteriorated from 1.4 million in the first half of 2022 to -3.6 million in the first half of 2023. Based on current estimates, segment EBIT for the full year 2023 is expected to be -5.5 million.
Accordingly, the company expects to achieve full-year 2023 sales in the range of 320 million to 340 million (previously: 320 million to 360 million). The company expects the gross profit margin to be in the range of 35.5 % to 37.5 % (previously: 37 % to 38 %). The EBIT margin for the full year 2023 is expected to be between 9 % and 11 % (previously: 10 % to 12 %).
The full 2023 half-year financial report will be published on August 3, 2023, as planned.
Contact:
SÜSS MicroTec SE
Sven Köpsel
Vice President Investor Relations
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching, Deutschland
Tel.: +49 89 32007-151
Email: sven.koepsel@suss.com
End of Inside Information
27-Jul-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SÜSS MicroTec SE
|Schleissheimer Strasse 90
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 32007-161
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 4444 33420
|E-mail:
|franka.schielke@suss.com
|Internet:
|www.suss.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0235
|WKN:
|A1K023
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1690221
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1690221 27-Jul-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SÜSS MicroTec SEmehr Nachrichten
|
28.07.23
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck Aufhäuser IB senkt Ziel für Süss Microtec - 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
|
28.07.23
|SÜSS MicroTec-Aktie fällt zweistellig: SÜSS MicroTec schockt Anleger mit Prognosesenkung (dpa-AFX)
|
27.07.23
|WDH: Süss Microtec kappt Jahresziele - Geschäftseinbruch bei Mikrooptik (dpa-AFX)
|
27.07.23
|Chipausrüster Süss Microtec kappt Jahresziele - Geschäftseinbruch bei Mikrooptik (dpa-AFX)
|
27.07.23
|EQS-News: SÜSS MicroTec passt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2023 an | Vorläufige Ergebnisse für das erste Halbjahr (EQS Group)
|
27.07.23
|EQS-News: SUSS MicroTec adjusts forecast for fiscal year 2023 | Preliminary results for the first half-year (EQS Group)
|
27.07.23
|EQS-Adhoc: SUSS MicroTec adjusts forecast for fiscal year 2023 (EQS Group)
|
27.07.23
|EQS-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec passt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2023 an (EQS Group)
Analysen zu SÜSS MicroTec SEmehr Analysen
|28.07.23
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.07.23
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|21.07.23
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|11.07.23
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Warburg Research
|21.06.23
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.07.23
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.07.23
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|21.07.23
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|11.07.23
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Warburg Research
|21.06.23
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.07.23
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.07.23
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|21.07.23
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|11.07.23
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Warburg Research
|21.06.23
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.05.23
|SÜSS MicroTec Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.08.22
|SÜSS MicroTec Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SÜSS MicroTec SE
|22,60
|3,91%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch fester -- US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Käufer. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.