SUSS MicroTec Aktie
WKN DE: A1K023 / ISIN: DE000A1K0235
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27.10.2026 08:57:53
EQS-Adhoc: SUSS MicroTec SE : SUSS Resolves Production Relocation and Adjusts Guidance for Fiscal Year 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: SUSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Strategic corporate decision/Forecast / Full year
SUSS Resolves Production Relocation and Adjusts Guidance for Fiscal Year 2026
Garching, Germany, October 27, 2026 – The Management Board of SUSS MicroTec SE today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to concentrate the company’s production activities at its two largest manufacturing sites, Zhubei (Taiwan) and Sternenfels (Germany). Going forward, no systems or modules will be manufactured at the Garching site. The measure entails an adjustment of the workforce, affecting approximately 70 employees and is intended to be implemented in a socially responsible manner and in close collaboration with employee representatives.
With the production relocation, SUSS aims to consolidate capacities and create the conditions for further scaling of its business and the expected growth of the coming years. In this context, the company expects one-off expenses of approximately €6.2 million in total, of which around €4.5 million are currently planned to be incurred in fiscal year 2026, as well as timing-related shifts in revenue recognition. In addition, the adjusted guidance reflects the currently constrained supply situation for certain components, which is expected to result in sales being deferred to fiscal year 2027.
Sales are now expected to be in a range of €405 to 425 million (previously: €425 to 485 million). The EBIT margin is now expected to be 5 to 7% (previously: 8 to 10%). Guidance for the gross profit margin of 35 to 37% remains unchanged.
Note on alternative performance measures (APM): The definitions of alternative performance measures used in this announcement are published on the website https://www.suss.com/en/investor-relations/apm.
Notifying Person
Sabrina Müller
Vice President Investor Relations & Communications
E-Mail: sabrina.mueller@suss.com
Tel.: +49 160 94989008
End of Inside Information
27-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SUSS MicroTec SE
|Schleissheimer Strasse 90
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 32007-306
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 4444 33420
|E-mail:
|florian.mangold@suss.com
|Internet:
|www.suss.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0235
|WKN:
|A1K023
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900C3KRUTSYDK7N87
|EQS News ID:
|2422652
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2422652 27-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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