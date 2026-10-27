EQS-Adhoc: SUSS MicroTec SE : SUSS Resolves Production Relocation and Adjusts Guidance for Fiscal Year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: SUSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Strategic corporate decision/Forecast / Full year

SUSS MicroTec SE : SUSS Resolves Production Relocation and Adjusts Guidance for Fiscal Year 2026



27-Oct-2026 / 08:57 CET/CEST

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SUSS Resolves Production Relocation and Adjusts Guidance for Fiscal Year 2026 Production network optimization to further enhance scalability, efficiency and competitiveness

One-off expenses of approximately €6.2 million, including around €4.5 million in fiscal year 2026, expected to provide future cost and efficiency benefits

EBIT margin and sales guidance for fiscal year 2026 adjusted Garching, Germany, October 27, 2026 – The Management Board of SUSS MicroTec SE today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to concentrate the company’s production activities at its two largest manufacturing sites, Zhubei (Taiwan) and Sternenfels (Germany). Going forward, no systems or modules will be manufactured at the Garching site. The measure entails an adjustment of the workforce, affecting approximately 70 employees and is intended to be implemented in a socially responsible manner and in close collaboration with employee representatives.

With the production relocation, SUSS aims to consolidate capacities and create the conditions for further scaling of its business and the expected growth of the coming years. In this context, the company expects one-off expenses of approximately €6.2 million in total, of which around €4.5 million are currently planned to be incurred in fiscal year 2026, as well as timing-related shifts in revenue recognition. In addition, the adjusted guidance reflects the currently constrained supply situation for certain components, which is expected to result in sales being deferred to fiscal year 2027.

Sales are now expected to be in a range of €405 to 425 million (previously: €425 to 485 million). The EBIT margin is now expected to be 5 to 7% (previously: 8 to 10%). Guidance for the gross profit margin of 35 to 37% remains unchanged.

Note on alternative performance measures (APM): The definitions of alternative performance measures used in this announcement are published on the website https://www.suss.com/en/investor-relations/apm.



Notifying Person

Sabrina Müller

Vice President Investor Relations & Communications

E-Mail:

Tel.: +49 160 94989008

Sabrina MüllerVice President Investor Relations & CommunicationsE-Mail: sabrina.mueller@suss.com Tel.: +49 160 94989008



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