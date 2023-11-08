EQS-Adhoc: SUSS MicroTec signs agreement to sell the MicroOptics division to Focuslight Technologies

EQS-Ad-hoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

SUSS MicroTec signs agreement to sell the MicroOptics division to Focuslight Technologies



08-Nov-2023 / 13:17 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Garching, November 8, 2023 – SÜSS MicroTec SE signed an agreement today for the sale of its Swiss subsidiary SUSS MicroOptics SA and the division by the same name to Focuslight (HK) Investment Management Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of the Shanghai (China) listed company Focuslight Technologies Inc. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024 and is subject to pending approvals. The transaction volume amounts to € 75.5 million and includes the acquisition of all shares of SUSS MicroOptics and the redemption of financial debt. After successful closing of the sale, SUSS MicroTec group is expected to gain extraordinary income before taxes in a range of around € 40 to 45 million.

With effect from September 30, 2023, the division MicroOptics will appear in SUSS MicroTec’s financial reporting as a discontinued activity. For the full-year forecast for 2023, which was last adjusted on October 25, 2023, and in which MicroOptics was still included, this results in a recalculated sales forecast of € 280 million to € 320 million, an expected gross profit margin of 34% to 36%, and an EBIT margin of 7% to 11%.



