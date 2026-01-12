Symrise Aktie
WKN DE: SYM999 / ISIN: DE000SYM9999
|
12.01.2026 19:27:44
EQS-Adhoc: Symrise AG decides to divest its terpenes business and makes non-cash impairment. Symrise AG's investment in Swedencare AB is subject to a non-cash impairment.
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Symrise AG decides to divest its terpenes business and makes non-cash impairment
Symrise AG's investment in Swedencare AB is subject to a non-cash impairment
End of Inside Information
12-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Symrise AG
|Mühlenfeldstraße 1
|37603 Holzminden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5531 90 0
|E-mail:
|ir@symrise.com
|Internet:
|www.symrise.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SYM9999, DE000SYM7787, DE000SYM7704
|WKN:
|SYM999
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2258790
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2258790 12-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Symrise AG
Analysen zu Symrise AG
|06.01.26
|Symrise Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|16.12.25
|Symrise Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|15.12.25
|Symrise Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.11.25
|Symrise Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.11.25
|Symrise Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.11.25
|Symrise Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.10.25
|Symrise Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.10.25
|Symrise Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.09.25
|Symrise Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.09.25
|Symrise Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.12.25
|Symrise Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|11.11.25
|Symrise Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.10.25
|Symrise Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.10.25
|Symrise Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.10.25
|Symrise Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Symrise AG
|70,30
|0,23%