EQS-Adhoc: Symrise AG decides to divest its terpenes business and makes non-cash impairment. Symrise AG's investment in Swedencare AB is subject to a non-cash impairment.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Symrise AG decides to divest its terpenes business and makes non-cash impairment. Symrise AG's investment in Swedencare AB is subject to a non-cash impairment.



12-Jan-2026 / 19:27 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Symrise AG decides to divest its terpenes business and makes non-cash impairment Symrise AG's investment in Swedencare AB is subject to a non-cash impairment This publication contains two separate independent inside information.

Symrise AG is in advanced talks with potential interested parties about the sale of its terpenes business. This is a structured bidding process. Based on the offers received so far, the international accounting standard IFRS 5 will be applied. In this context, a non-cash impairment charge of approximately EUR 145 million is recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025. This has a negative impact on Symrise AG's EBIT. According to preliminary calculations, a non-cash impairment in the value of the investment in Sweden-listed Swedencare AB will lead to a material deviation from the expected result for the 2025 financial year compared to current capital market expectations and the published forecast. Symrise AG will record a non-cash impairment charge of the investment in Swedencare AB in the amount of EUR 150 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. This has a negative impact on EBITDA. Neither measure has any impact on the liquidity and/or operating business of Symrise AG. They will be adjusted as part of the earnings reporting.





Media contact: Investor Relations Contact

Bernhard Kott René Weinberg

Phone: +49 (0)5531 90-1721 Phone: +49 (0)5531 90-1879

E-mail: bernhard.kott@symrise.com E-mail: rene.weinberg@symrise.com



End of Inside Information

12-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News