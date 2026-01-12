Symrise Aktie

Symrise

WKN DE: SYM999 / ISIN: DE000SYM9999

12.01.2026 19:27:44

EQS-Adhoc: Symrise AG decides to divest its terpenes business and makes non-cash impairment. Symrise AG's investment in Swedencare AB is subject to a non-cash impairment.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Symrise AG decides to divest its terpenes business and makes non-cash impairment. Symrise AG's investment in Swedencare AB is subject to a non-cash impairment.

12-Jan-2026 / 19:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

 

Symrise AG decides to divest its terpenes business and makes non-cash impairment

Symrise AG's investment in Swedencare AB is subject to a non-cash impairment

 

This publication contains two separate independent inside information.
 
  1. Symrise AG is in advanced talks with potential interested parties about the sale of its terpenes business. This is a structured bidding process. Based on the offers received so far, the international accounting standard IFRS 5 will be applied. In this context, a non-cash impairment charge of approximately EUR 145 million is recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025. This has a negative impact on Symrise AG's EBIT.
  2. According to preliminary calculations, a non-cash impairment in the value of the investment in Sweden-listed Swedencare AB will lead to a material deviation from the expected result for the 2025 financial year compared to current capital market expectations and the published forecast. Symrise AG will record a non-cash impairment charge of the investment in Swedencare AB in the amount of EUR 150 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. This has a negative impact on EBITDA. 
Neither measure has any impact on the liquidity and/or operating business of Symrise AG. They will be adjusted as part of the earnings reporting.
 

Media contact:                                               Investor Relations Contact
Bernhard Kott                                                  René Weinberg
Phone: +49 (0)5531 90-1721                           Phone: +49 (0)5531 90-1879
E-mail: bernhard.kott@symrise.com               E-mail: rene.weinberg@symrise.com
 


End of Inside Information

12-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5531 90 0
E-mail: ir@symrise.com
Internet: www.symrise.com
ISIN: DE000SYM9999, DE000SYM7787, DE000SYM7704
WKN: SYM999
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2258790

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2258790  12-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

06.01.26 Symrise Overweight Morgan Stanley
16.12.25 Symrise Equal Weight Barclays Capital
15.12.25 Symrise Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.11.25 Symrise Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.11.25 Symrise Buy Deutsche Bank AG
Symrise AG

