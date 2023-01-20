|
20.01.2023 17:59:03
EQS-Adhoc: Symrise AG: Preliminary financial results for the 2022 fiscal year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
According to preliminary calculations, the key figures for the 2022 fiscal year deviate from the expectations of the capital market mainly due to an impairment loss of 126 million related to the interest in the Swedish company Swedencare AB. These capital market expectations are based on the latest consensus estimates by financial analysts, published by Vara Research on January 20, 2023.
For this reason, Symrise is publishing the following preliminary financial key figures for the 2022 fiscal year already today:
The 2022 annual report will be published on March 8, 2023.
Forward-looking statements
This ad-hoc statement may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Symrise AG. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Symrise's public reports which are available at www.symrise.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.
Contact:
Tobias Erfurth, Investor Relations
20-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Symrise AG
|Mühlenfeldstraße 1
|37603 Holzminden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5531 90 0
|E-mail:
|ir@symrise.com
|Internet:
|www.symrise.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SYM9999, DE000SYM7787, DE000SYM7704
|WKN:
|SYM999
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1540563
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1540563 20-Jan-2023 CET/CEST
