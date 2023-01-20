EQS-Adhoc: Symrise AG: Preliminary financial results for the 2022 fiscal year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Symrise AG: Preliminary financial results for the 2022 fiscal year



20-Jan-2023 / 17:59 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







For this reason, Symrise is publishing the following preliminary financial key figures for the 2022 fiscal year already today:

Preliminary organic growth amounts to 11.4%. The consensus anticipates 10.7% for this figure. Preliminary sales amount to 4,618.5 million. The consensus anticipates 4,583.3 million for this figure. The preliminary EBITDA margin amounts to 20.0% without the impairment for Swedencare AB. The consensus anticipates 20.9% for this figure. Including the impairment for Swedencare AB, this figure amounts to 17.2%. Preliminary EBITDA amounts to 921.6 million without the impairment for Swedencare AB. The consensus anticipates 956.6 million for this figure. Including the impairment for Swedencare AB, this figure amounts to 795.4 million. The Group intends to continue its attractive dividend policy for the 2022 fiscal year.

The 2022 annual report will be published on March 8, 2023.



Forward-looking statements

This ad-hoc statement may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Symrise AG. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Symrise's public reports which are available at



Contact:

Tobias Erfurth, Investor Relations According to preliminary calculations, the key figures for the 2022 fiscal year deviate from the expectations of the capital market mainly due to an impairment loss of 126 million related to the interest in the Swedish company Swedencare AB. These capital market expectations are based on the latest consensus estimates by financial analysts, published by Vara Research on January 20, 2023.For this reason, Symrise is publishing the following preliminary financial key figures for the 2022 fiscal year already today:The 2022 annual report will be published on March 8, 2023.This ad-hoc statement may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Symrise AG. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Symrise's public reports which are available at www.symrise.com . The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.Contact:Tobias Erfurth, Investor Relations 20-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

