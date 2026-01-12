Symrise Aktie

Symrise für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: SYM999 / ISIN: DE000SYM9999

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.01.2026 20:07:13

EQS-Adhoc: Symrise AG resolves a share buy-back program in the amount of EUR 400 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Symrise AG resolves a share buy-back program in the amount of EUR 400 million

12-Jan-2026 / 20:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

 

Symrise AG resolves a share buy-back program in the amount of EUR 400 million

Holzminden, 12 January 2026 – The Executive Board of Symrise AG (the “Company”) has decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to buy-back shares at a total maximum aggregate purchase price without ancillary costs of up to EUR 400 million in the period from 1 February 2026 to 31 October 2026.

The share buy-back is based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of 20 May 2025, authorizing the Board of Executive Directors to purchase up to 10 percent of the issued shares at the time of the resolution (10 percent of the Company’s share capital) until May 19, 2030.

The purchase price per share (excluding incidental costs) may not be more than 5% higher or lower than the price of a share of the Company determined by the opening auction in XETRA trading on that trading day.

The objective of the share buy-back program is to redeem shares with a corresponding reduction of the registered share capital.

The share buy-back will be carried out via a stock exchange and by an independent credit institution and in accordance with the Safe Harbor Rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated 8 March 2016.

The Company reserves the right to suspend or end the share buy-back program. The Company currently does not hold own shares.

Further details on the share buyback program will be published prior to the beginning of the share buyback program.
 

Media conatct:                                    Investor Relations contact:

Bernhard Kott                                       Rene Weinberg

Phone: +49 (0)5531 90-1721               Phone : +49 (0)5531 90-1879

E-mail: bernhard.kott@symrise.com    E-mail: rene.weinberg@symrise.com


 


End of Inside Information

12-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5531 90 0
E-mail: ir@symrise.com
Internet: www.symrise.com
ISIN: DE000SYM9999, DE000SYM7787, DE000SYM7704
WKN: SYM999
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2258806

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2258806  12-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Symrise AG

mehr Nachrichten