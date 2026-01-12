EQS-Adhoc: Symrise AG resolves a share buy-back program in the amount of EUR 400 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

12-Jan-2026 / 20:07 CET/CEST

Symrise AG resolves a share buy-back program in the amount of EUR 400 million

Holzminden, 12 January 2026 – The Executive Board of Symrise AG (the “Company”) has decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to buy-back shares at a total maximum aggregate purchase price without ancillary costs of up to EUR 400 million in the period from 1 February 2026 to 31 October 2026.

The share buy-back is based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of 20 May 2025, authorizing the Board of Executive Directors to purchase up to 10 percent of the issued shares at the time of the resolution (10 percent of the Company’s share capital) until May 19, 2030.

The purchase price per share (excluding incidental costs) may not be more than 5% higher or lower than the price of a share of the Company determined by the opening auction in XETRA trading on that trading day.

The objective of the share buy-back program is to redeem shares with a corresponding reduction of the registered share capital.

The share buy-back will be carried out via a stock exchange and by an independent credit institution and in accordance with the Safe Harbor Rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated 8 March 2016.

The Company reserves the right to suspend or end the share buy-back program. The Company currently does not hold own shares.

Further details on the share buyback program will be published prior to the beginning of the share buyback program.



